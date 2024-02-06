Press Release: Defending American Values: February Events Showcase Pro-America Voices

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- WMAL Radio , WMAL's renowned book club, "The All-American Book Club," and Eden Gordon Media , a leading public relations group, join forces to support pro-America voices , inspire patriotism, and elevate authors for the upcoming events in Washington, DC, and Northern Virginia, beginning February 12, 2024, and Tuesday, February 13, 2024.On Monday, February 12 at 6:30 PM ET hosted by the Arlington Falls Church Young Republicans will host a Conservative Power Panel featuring The Washington Times "Bold and Blunt" podcast host Cheryl Chumley, Military Spouse and America's Resilience Speaker Kristen Christy, and Veteran Spouse and Co-Author of "Profiles in Character" Dr. Jennifer London. Admission is free and open to the public. Doors open at 6:30 PM ET. For more information, please visit the Arlington Falls Church Young Republican page.On Tuesday, February 13 at 7:00 PM ET hosted by the Turning Point USA Georgetown University Chapter and The Washington Times will host Today's National Security - A Crisis of Health and the Nation's Resilience panel at Georgetown University, McShain Lounge (Located in McCarthy Hall) from 7-8:30 PM ET, featuring three distinguished speakers: Cheryl Chumley, Dr. Mark Richards, and Kristen Christy.The National Security panel aims to engage students, community members, and thought leaders in a lively discussion about the critical issues affecting America's security. Turning Point USA's Capitol territory is hosting the event and leading the charge to win America's culture war in Washington, D.C., Delaware, Maryland, and NOVA. Admission is free and open to the public. Doors open at 6:45 PM ET. For more information, please email ....Featured Speakers Include:Kristen Christy, America's Resilience Speaker, Coach, Author, and Military Spouse, is a sought-after international speaker, author, and resilience expert. Through her lived experience with a stroke at 15, the loss of her first husband to suicide after a deployment, her sons' attempts, and the disappearance of her oldest son, she has dedicated her life to empowering individuals, teams, and organizations to thrive in the face of adversity. As the co-creator of the 9-8-8 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, Kristen is a passionate advocate for mental health awareness and suicide prevention.With her extensive background in organizational development, leadership, and psychology, as well as her own personal experiences overcoming adversity, Kristen is uniquely positioned to inspire and motivate audiences to build resilience, enhance well-being, and create a more positive and fulfilling life. Because there is power in today, there is HOPE for tomorrow.Dr. Mark Richards served for years as a physician consultant to the White House and in leadership positions in medical and surgical societies. This Yale-educated scientist noticed that something unexplained, yet treatable, was taking a heavy toll on human health and relationships. His search for answers led to a shocking discovery he details in his book. Nobody Wants You Healthy: Achieving Better Health by Avoiding the Corruptions in Modern Medical Science. Go to for more information.Cheryl Chumley is an online opinion editor, commentary writer, and host of the“Bold and Blunt” podcast for The Washington Times and a frequent media guest and public speaker. She is the author of several books, the latest titled,“Lockdown: The Socialist Plan To Take Away Your Freedom,” and“Socialists Don't Sleep: Christians Must Rise or America Will Fall.”

