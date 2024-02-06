Layflat Set For India Print Exhibitions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Layflat will feature its V-shape binding technology at the PAMEX 2024 printing exhibition in Mumbai.

MEGGEN, SWITZERLAND, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Layflat AG , the world leader in photobook production equipment, kicked off 2024 by attending the Consumer Electronic Imaging Fair 2024 at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, India. The company showcased the LF 600 mB and V-Shape technology.“V-shape was well-accepted by the attendees,” says Nilesh Parmar, proprietor, Pinnacle Technocrats, who is Layflat's local partner in this region.“The technology was of particular interest to digital printers and commercial printers looking to offer layflat books for many different markets.”“Printers of all sizes can benefit from the productivity improvements and lower costs” says Djawad Khorosh, CEO, Layflat.Layflat equipment, with their partner Pinnacle Technocrats, will next be featured at the PAMEX 2024 international printing exhibition. Feb. 6-9, 2024, at the Bombay Exhibition Center, Goregaon, Mumbai.About LayflatHeadquartered in Switzerland, Layflat has developed an alliance of companies from around the world offering reliable regional manufacturing, sales and customer support. The company manufactures all systems to meet stringent EU requirements.

