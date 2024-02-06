Anime Movies And TV Shows Market Is Projected To Surpass US$42.407 Billion By 2029 At A CAGR Of 9.43%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The anime movies and TV shows market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.43% from US$22.564 billion in 2022 to US$42.407 billion by 2029.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the anime movies and TV shows market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.43% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$42.407 billion by 2029.Anime movies and TV shows are a popular type of Japanese animation that has attracted a global audience and the increasing population of anime movie viewers and collaboration between anime movies and streaming services are the major driving forces behind the growth of the global anime movies and TV shows market. For instance, according to the World Population Review 2024 data, 71.86% of the US population or approximately. 167.6 million people are anime viewers. Additionally, in October 2023, Crunchyroll and Prime Video announced a global agreement for selling Crunchyroll's subscription service on Prime Video.Anime movies and TV shows are a type of animation that originated in Japan and encompasses a variety of genres, including action, adventure, comedy, drama, fantasy, romance, science fiction, and supernatural themes. They frequently use vibrant, bright visuals, distinctive storytelling, and distinct character designs. Growing social tv and collaboration with online streaming service providers has stimulated the market growth at global scale.Multiple product launches and collaborations are taking place in the market, accelerating the growth of the global anime movies and TV shows market. For instance, in September 2023, Square Enix announced the brand-new anime opening movie for the coming 2.5D remake STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R, for Nintendo Switch, playstation5 (PS5), playstation4 (PS4) games consoles, and digitally on PC. Additionally, in June 2022, Toei Animation and Crunchyroll revealed new details for the global theatrical release of Dragon Ball Super: SUPERHERO, the latest film in the global anime blockbuster franchise, which includes a new trailer and an English voice cast.Access sample report or view details:The global anime movies and TV shows market, based on type is segmented into three main categories namely TV shows, action & adventure, and movies. Action and Adventure Anime account for a significant share of the global anime movies and TV shows market. Such anime types are extremely popular and are rapidly expanding as they captivate audiences with their visually appealing animation styles and engaging narratives.The global anime movies and TV shows market, based on genre is segmented into four main categories namely sci-fi & fantasy, sports, romance & drama, and others. The sci-fi & Fantasy genres accounts for a major share of the global anime movies and TV shows market. Sci-fic are widely used in anime movies and TV shows as they provide a diverse range of imaginative and otherworldly settings, captivating storylines, and distinct characters that have earned a large following among anime fans worldwide.The global anime movies and TV shows market, based on audience is segmented into three main categories namely children & kids, teenagers, and adults. Teenagers are a significant audience for anime content and the anime often incorporates themes and storylines that relate to teenagers, such as coming-of-age, friendship, romance, and adventure. In addition, the visually appealing animation, vibrant characters, and fantastical settings add to anime's attraction among teenagers, sparking their interest and providing an escape from reality.The global anime movies and TV shows market, based on platform is segmented into five main categories namely TV channels, theatre, OTT platforms, anime websites, and others. OTT platform is widely used to watch anime movies as it provides a global audience base, enabling anime to reach viewers outside of its country of origin which has helped to bring diverse cultures and storytelling styles to a larger audience.Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for a significant share of the global anime movies and TV shows market due to the growing anime population in the major countries of the region including Japan and South Korea. For instance, according to the World Population Review data, 75.87% of the Japan's population or approximately 63.5 million individuals are anime viewers, and in South Korea, 50.7% of the population are anime movie viewers approximately 24.7 million individuals.The research includes coverage of Pierrot Co., Ltd., Production I.G, Inc., Studio Ghibli, Inc., Sunrise, Inc. (Bandai Namco Filmworks).Toei Animation Co., Ltd..Kyoto Animation Co., Ltd..MADHOUSE, Inc..Crunchyroll (Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc..Hulu, LLC.Netflix.HIDIVE, LLC.Tubi, Inc.Explore More Reports:.Global Animation Outsourcing Market:.Online Movie Ticketing Services Market:.Global Online Survey Software Market:

