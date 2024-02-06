Kherson After Nighttime Shelling: Russians Attack Korabelnyi District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kherson authorities showed the consequences of Russia's nighttime shelling of the city's Korabelnyi district.

Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, published the relevant video on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"Late in the evening and at night, the Russian army attacked Kherson's Korabelnyi district from the temporarily occupied left bank," said Mrochko.

According to him, Russian troops fired at residential buildings of the city.

As reported, the enemy shelled the Kherson city territorial community seven times yesterday. As a result of Russian shelling, four people were killed and one sustained moderate injuries.