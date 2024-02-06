Ukrainian Forces Destroy Three Russian Garpia EW Systems In Tavria Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Tavria sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated 483 Russian invaders and destroyed 34 enemy equipment units, including 3 Garpia electronic warfare (EW) systems and 190 drones of various types.

General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to the commander, Ukraine's defenders are steadfastly holding their positions in this sector of the frontline and are conducting active operations in the designated directions.

Among the enemy equipment destroyed over the last day are five tanks and the same number of special equipment units, 13 armored combat vehicles and 7 vehicles.

The Defense Forces also destroyed another enemy ammunition depot.

In the area of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, the Russian invaders conducted 77 assault operations, carried out 21 air strikes and 732 artillery strikes yesterday.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Operational Command South assumes that the enemy is exploring routes for new missile attacks.