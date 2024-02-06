Ukrainian Parliament Extends Martial Law For Another Three Months

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, has passed the law approving a presidential decree to extend martial law in Ukraine for 90 days from February 14, until May 13.

MP from the Holos Party Yaroslav Zhelezniak announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

He specified that 355 lawmakers had voted for the legislative act "On approving the presidential decree 'On the extension of martial law in Ukraine.'"

Accordingly, martial law in Ukraine has been extended until May 13.

As reported by Ukrinform, on February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. On the same day, martial law was introduced in the country and a general mobilization was announced until March 26.

Subsequently, the period of martial law and general mobilization was extended by the parliament until April 25, May 25, August 23, November 21, 2022, as well as until February 19, May 20, August 18, November 15, 2023, and February 14, 2024.