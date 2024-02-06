Head Of Delegation: Relations With Azerbaijan Are Based On Mutual Trust

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Presidential elections are a very significant event. We believe
that the results of the presidential election in Azerbaijan will be
successful for the future development of this country," Zhang Ming,
head of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) delegation and
Secretary General of the organisation, said at a meeting with
Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan
Mazahir Panahov, Azernews reports.
The Secretary General noted that relations with Azerbaijan, one
of the close partners of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, are
based on mutual trust.
Zhang Ming emphasised that our country has made great progress
in all spheres in recent years.
"So far, we have monitored 69 election processes. We believe
that the elections will be held in a fair and transparent manner.
According to the statute, the purpose of our mission is to promote
general principles, non-interference in the internal affairs of the
country, identification of shortcomings, and other issues. We will
announce the results on February 8 after the completion of our
observation mission. We believe that the Azerbaijani people will
show their political will and vote for a worthy candidate," said
Zhang Ming.
