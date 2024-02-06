10 Container Cargo Trains Set Forth From Chinese Province Xi'an To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
In January this year, 10 container trains were sent from Chinese
province Xi'an to Azerbaijan, including 3 transit and 7 import
cargo trains, Azernews reports, citing "Azerbaijan
Railways" CJSC.
According to the information, one of the route trains sent in
transit mode was delivered to the ports of Georgia 10 days after
leaving the Chinese-Kazakh border. The transit cargo consisted
mainly of technical equipment and was unloaded directly from the
vessels onto ADY trains and shipped to the Black Sea port city of
Poti, Georgia.
In January 2024, 615 k of transit cargo was transported. This is
the highest figure for the last 10 years.
The time for multimodal transportation of imported goods after
the start of their movement from the China-Kazakhstan border was 8
days. Cargoes were loaded directly from ships onto ADY route trains
and delivered to their respective destinations.
At present, there are 6 more container trains from China to
Azerbaijan, including 4 import and 2 transit trains. Import cargoes
are planned to be delivered to their destinations within 8 days;
transit cargoes are delivered within 10 days in the same order.
MENAFN06022024000195011045ID1107815823
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.