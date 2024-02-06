Enviro-Dry Cleaning And Restoration Outlines The Dangers Of Neglecting Air Duct Cleaning At Home

(MENAFN- GetNews) Enviro-Dry Cleaning and Restoration is a leading air conditioning company. In a recent update, the company outlined the dangers of neglecting air duct cleaning at home.
Harrisonville, MO - Enviro-Dry Cleaning and Restoration outlined the dangers of neglecting air duct cleaning at home.
said that the most significant danger of neglecting air duct cleaning is the impact on one's health. Over time, dust and other pollutants build up in air ducts and circulate throughout the home. This can worsen allergies and asthma symptoms and lead to respiratory issues in otherwise healthy individuals. In addition, bacteria and mould can also grow in dirty air ducts, posing a serious health risk.
asserted that neglecting air duct cleaning can also result in increased energy costs. When air ducts are built up with dirt and debris, it is harder for air to flow through and properly cool or heat the home. This means the HVAC system must work harder and use more energy to maintain a suitable temperature, resulting in higher utility bills. By regularly cleaning air ducts, homeowners can ensure that their HVAC systems are running effectively.
added that failing to clean air ducts can result in potential damage to the home. Dust and debris accumulating in air ducts can restrict airflow and cause an overworked HVAC system to break down. This can result in costly repairs or the need for a full system replacement. Regular air duct cleaning can prevent these dangers and maintain the home's safety.
About Enviro-Dry Cleaning and Restoration
Enviro-Dry Cleaning and Restoration is a premier air conditioning company. The business offers comprehensive air conditioning services, including cleaning, maintenance, and repair, to ensure that clients' systems run at their best. The team uses state-of-the-art equipment and eco-friendly cleaning products to thoroughly disinfect air conditioning systems.
Enviro-Dry Cleaning and Restoration
1009 W Wall St, Harrisonville, MO 64701
(816) 654-5067
