Ozomatli Headlines 5Th Annual Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival Awards Ceremony And Performance February 17

(MENAFN- GetNews) The Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival will hold its Filmmaker Awards, followed by an Ozomatli concert, at the Pavilion at the Carleen Bright Arboretum on Saturday, February 17. The Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival is excited to have Ozomatli return to the festival after their scheduled performance in 2023 was postponed due to extreme weather.

The Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival is presented by the

GB Lindsey Family Charitable Fund

and will screen 32 feature, short, student, and animated projects from around the world in theaters across Waco, Texas in February. Programming also features special events, such as a Celebrity Golf Classic, a Champions Award Gala, an Off-Broadway play, a city tour, educational workshops, and family days.

Ozomatli is a Grammy® Award-nominated and Latin Grammy® Award-winning six-piece band based in Los Angeles. Their music traverses a wide array of genres and their latest album, Marching On, was released in 2020 to critical acclaim. Ozomatli formerly served as house band for the television show Gabriel Iglesias Presents Stand Up Revolution and contributed to the film soundtrack for HAPPY FEET 2.



Festival Founder and Executive Director Dr. Tyrha M. Lindsey-Warren says,“While their music is family friendly, it doesn't pull any punches. They are engaging, inspirational and true to the spirit of our festival: using diversity and the power of impactful storytelling to open hearts and minds. We're lucky to share them with the Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival audience.”

WHERE: Pavilion at the Carleen Bright Arboretum

1 Pavilion Way, Woodway, TX 76712

WHEN: Saturday, February 17

Filmmaker Awards at 7:30PM and Ozomatli concert at 8:00PM



Tickets to attend the Filmmaker Awards and Ozomatli concert are available to purchase for $25

here . These events are also included with certain pass options.

