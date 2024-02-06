Barak Zilberberg Selected As Top Entrepreneur Of The Year By IAOTP

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Barak Zilberberg, entrepreneur at Zilberberg International and US Presidential Candidate, was recently selected as Top Entrepreneur of the Year by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.

Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.

With over three decades of experience, Mr. Zilberberg leads a team of passionate and talented professionals who share his mission of making a difference in the world through entrepreneurship, philanthropy, and advocacy. They partner with various organizations and stakeholders to deliver high-quality solutions and services that address the most pressing challenges and create value for their clients and communities. Mr. Zilberberg is driven by a vision of creating positive social change and economic growth for the people, by the people, and with the people.“I am not a politician, but a leader who believes in honesty, integrity, and transparency. I am ready to serve the people and the country with courage, compassion, and competence.”

Prior to his career, as a young adult, Mr. Zilberberg became the President of Ultimate Plumbing, Southern California's largest copper repiping company. Simultaneously, at age 21 he started obtaining properties, essentially beginning his career in real estate. He quickly built a vast and diverse empire, ranging from luxury residential properties to commercial developments. He started his most recent company, Zilberberg International in 2021 when he moved to Las Vegas, Nevada.

Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Zilberberg has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. In 2021, he received recognition in the 40th Annual Forbes 400 list of the wealthiest people in America.

This year, he will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville this December for his selection as Top Entrepreneur of the Year.

In addition to his successful career, Mr. Zilberberg remains grounded and committed to giving back to his community. He established The Zilberberg Foundation in 2021 to help the homeless by providing education that liberates them from their present circumstances. Additionally, the non-profit serves children with cancer and youth with disabilities.



The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Mr. Zilberberg for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year's gala."

Looking back, Mr. Zilberberg attributes his mindset as it is a crucial factor in starting a successful business. Developing a positive attitude and a growth mindset is key, as it allows entrepreneurs to overcome challenges and believe in their ability to achieve their goals.

When not working, he enjoys spending time with his four children, three grandchildren and wife, Apolonia Pina.

He enjoys teaching his children that all individuals have value and deserve happiness.

In the future, he hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.

About IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries.

These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.

IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires.

IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.

