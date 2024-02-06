(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Boat Refrigerators Market Sets Course for US$ 315.7 Million, Embarking on an 8.4% CAGR Journey in 2024-2030"The Boat Refrigerators Market charts an exciting trajectory, poised to achieve an impressive US$ 315.7 million, unfurling an outstanding CAGR of 8.4% throughout the forecast span from 2024 to 2030. Anchored in the surging demand for advanced marine refrigeration solutions, this market sails towards a future defined by efficiency, sustainability, and enhanced on-board experiences.

Synopsis

Boat refrigerators, also known as marine refrigerators, are designed specifically for use on boats and yachts. They are typically smaller and more compact than household refrigerators, and they are built to withstand the harsh marine environment.

Boat refrigerators can be powered by electricity or propane, and some models are even designed to run off of solar power. They come in a variety of sizes and styles, from small portable units to larger built-in models.

The global Boat Refrigerators Market was valued at US$ 176 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach US$ 315.7 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

The key manufacturers of Boat refrigerators mainly include Dometic Group, Thetford(Norcold), Indel B, Sawafuji, etc. The top four manufacturers occupy about 74% of the global market share.

North America is the largest market, accounting for about 40%, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, accounting for about 30% and 20%. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to expand further.

In terms of product, it mainly includes built-in types, portable types and free-standing types. The built-in boat refrigerator account for more than 80% of the market.

Boat refrigerators are mainly used in yachts, sailboats and other vessels. Among them, the use of yachts and sailing ship refrigerators accounted for about 47% and 31%, respectively. In the future, yachts will continue to be the primary application of boat refrigerators.

This report aims to provide a comprehensive presentation of the global market for Boat Refrigerators, with both quantitative and qualitative analysis, to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the market competitive situation, analyze their position in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding Boat Refrigerators.

Report Scope

The Boat Refrigerators market size, estimations, and forecasts are provided in terms of output/shipments (K Units) and revenue ($ millions), considering 2023 as the base year, with history and forecast data for the period from 2019 to 2030. This report segments the global Boat Refrigerators market comprehensively. Regional market sizes, concerning products by Type, by Application, and by players, are also provided.

For a more in-depth understanding of the market, the report provides profiles of the competitive landscape, key competitors, and their respective market ranks. The report also discusses technological trends and new product developments.

The report will help the Boat Refrigerators manufacturers, new entrants, and industry chain related companies in this market with information on the revenues, production, and average price for the overall market and the sub-segments across the different segments, by company, by Type, by Application, and by regions.

Request a Sample Copy or Connect for Further Details:



By Company



Dometic Group

Thetford(Norcold)

Indel B

Sawafuji

U-Line

Shoreline

Vitrifrigo Veco SpA





Segment by Type



Built-in

Portable Free-standing





Segment by Application



Yachts

Sailboats Other Boats





Production by Region



North America

Europe Japan





Consumption by Region



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)



Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)





Chapter Outline

Chapter 1: Introduces the report scope of the report, executive summary of different market segments (by region, by Type, by Application, etc), including the market size of each market segment, future development potential, and so on. It offers a high-level view of the current state of the market and its likely evolution in the short to mid-term, and long term.

Chapter 2: Detailed analysis of Boat Refrigerators manufacturers competitive landscape, price, production and value market share, latest development plan, merger, and acquisition information, etc.

Chapter 3: Production/output, value of Boat Refrigerators by region/country. It provides a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each region in the next six years.

Chapter 4: Consumption of Boat Refrigerators in regional level and country level. It provides a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each region and its main countries and introduces the market development, future development prospects, market space, and production of each country in the world.

Chapter 5: Provides the analysis of various market segments by Type, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different market segments.

Chapter 6: Provides the analysis of various market segments by Application, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different downstream markets.

Chapter 7: Provides profiles of key players, introducing the basic situation of the main companies in the market in detail, including product production/output, value, price, gross margin, product introduction, recent development, etc.

Chapter 8: Analysis of industrial chain, including the upstream and downstream of the industry.

Chapter 9: Introduces the market dynamics, latest developments of the market, the driving factors and restrictive factors of the market, the challenges and risks faced by manufacturers in the industry, and the analysis of relevant policies in the industry.

Chapter 10: The main points and conclusions of the report.

