Elodie Degage Featured In Exclusive Online Interview On Kivo Daily

Elodie Degage, an inspiring nursing student with a remarkable blend of athleticism, academic success, and a heart for community service, is featured in an exclusive interview on Kivo Daily. The interview, titled "Elodie Degage Discusses Blending Passion, Service, and Nursing Aspirations," offers a profound insight into how her diverse upbringing and multifaceted experiences have shaped her journey towards a nursing career.

Born in Dallas and raised partly in London, Elodie's life is a testament to the power of diverse experiences in shaping one's worldview. In the interview, she reflects on how her upbringing in these culturally rich cities fostered her adaptability and appreciation for different perspectives - qualities that are invaluable in the nursing field.

Elodie's mother, a dedicated teacher, instilled in her a love for learning and community service from a young age. This upbringing played a pivotal role in Elodie's decision to pursue a career in nursing - a profession that requires a commitment to lifelong learning and a passion for helping others.

Besides her academic achievements, including consistently being on the Dean's list at the University of Hawaii, Elodie's interview reveals her success in various activities like equestrian sports, ballet, and running. She shares how these experiences have contributed to her personal development, teaching her patience, discipline, perseverance, and empathy.

Furthermore, Elodie opens up about her time in the army ROTC, emphasizing how it honed her leadership skills and sense of responsibility. She also discusses her diverse professional experiences and how they align with her nursing career.

A significant aspect of the interview is Elodie's dedication to philanthropy. Her work with various community organizations like IHS, the Hawaii Food Bank, and a dog rescue group highlights her compassionate nature and commitment to service - traits that are integral to her nursing aspirations.

As Elodie nears the completion of her nursing degree, she expresses her excitement to integrate her varied experiences into her professional life. Her goal is to make a tangible difference in healthcare, possibly in a community setting or in a role that combines her love for travel and healthcare.

To read the full interview, click here .

