Garden Brothers Nuclear Circus, the world's largest circus on earth, is thrilled to unveil its latest tour, an immersive reality-style spectacle featuring Junior The Clown's global escapades. This revolutionary circus experience will transport audiences into a world of virtual and physical marvels, promising an unparalleled fusion of entertainment and technology.

Junior The Clown, the charismatic ambassador of the Garden Brothers Nuclear Circus , will take spectators on a mesmerizing journey around the world, visiting awe-inspiring acts both virtually and physically. Audiences can anticipate an electrifying blend of tradition and innovation as the circus embraces cutting-edge virtual reality to deliver an unforgettable and interactive show.

Adding to the excitement, the tour will showcase the newest feature, Edward Nino Hernandez, the world's smallest person, whose remarkable presence will captivate and inspire audiences of all ages. Witnessing this extraordinary performer in action promises to be a truly unforgettable experience.









In a groundbreaking image released today, Zack Garden, one-half of the visionary Garden Brothers, is seen delicately holding the world's smallest person in his palm, symbolizing the upcoming tour's awe-inspiring nature.

When asked about the inspiration behind this ambitious project, Niles and Zack Garden shared their enthusiasm, "We are thrilled to bring this groundbreaking circus experience to audiences worldwide. With Junior The Clown's World Adventure, we aim to redefine entertainment, blending the magic of the traditional circus with the limitless possibilities of new technology. This tour is a testament to our commitment to innovation and our dedication to providing unparalleled experiences for our audiences."

Garden Brothers Nuclear Circus invites everyone to join them on this extraordinary journey, promising a once-in-a-lifetime adventure that will leave a lasting impression on all who attend.

About Garden Bros. Circus:

Garden Bros. Circus has been delivering unparalleled entertainment for over a century, showcasing some of the most astounding acts and performers from around the world. With a commitment to creating unforgettable experiences, the Garden Bros. Circus continues to delight audiences with its exhilarating shows and captivating talent.

