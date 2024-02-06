Donato Tramuto, Co-Founder Of Tramutoporter Foundation, Spotlighted In Exclusive Interview

(MENAFN- GetNews) Donato Tramuto, co-founder of TramutoPorter Foundation, shares his journey from a 9/11 tragedy to leading social change in healthcare and education. His interview highlights his work on addressing social determinants of health, combating workplace bullying with a $1M grant, and advising leaders to align values with goals.

Donato J. Tramuto, a distinguished global health activist and transformative leader, has been featured in an exclusive interview, sharing insights into his professional and personal journey. The interview delves into Tramuto's remarkable career, his commitment to social change, and the profound experiences that have shaped his approach to leadership and philanthropy.

Highlights from the Interview:

Tragedy to Triumph: Tramuto reflects on the life-altering tragedy he experienced on 9/11, emphasizing the fragility of life. This pivotal moment propelled him to establish The TramutoPorter Foundation, dedicated to advancing education and healthcare rights for young people while combating human rights violations.

Business Transformation: As the former CEO of Tivity Health, Tramuto led a successful turnaround by shifting the business model to focus on social determinants of health. He shares strategies on how collaborative partnerships with consumers, healthcare practitioners, payers, and employers played a crucial role in improving health outcomes and reducing medical costs.

Advocacy for Workplace Dignity: Tramuto discusses his commitment to combating workplace bullying and promoting dignity and inclusion. With a three-year, $1 million grant to

the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization, he aims to foster a more inclusive and respectful work environment across the U.S. and Europe.

Leadership Advice: Tramuto offers valuable advice to emerging leaders, emphasizing the alignment of professional goals with personal values. He encourages aspiring leaders to lead with compassion, purpose, and a vision for positive social change.

Groundbreaking 360° Public Service Campaign: Tramuto shares his vision for a comprehensive public service campaign addressing unique challenges faced by older adults, focusing on issues like isolation and loneliness. The campaign aims to improve their quality of life through a holistic approach involving healthcare, technology, and community engagement.

Author's Message: As an accomplished author, Tramuto discusses the key messages he hopes readers take away from his books, emphasizing the power of adversity in shaping success and the importance of compassionate leadership.

To read the full interview, click here



About Donato J. Tramuto:

Donato J. Tramuto is a recognized global health activist and former CEO of Tivity Health. Co-Founder and chair of The TramutoPorter Foundation, previously Tramuto Foundation, he has received prestigious awards for his commitment to social change, including the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope. Tramuto is an advocate for workplace dignity, social determinants of health, and a pioneer in healthcare innovation.

