Gikas Roofing Announces Expansion Into New York, Serving Westchester And Rockland Counties

Gikas Roofing, a reputable leader in the roofing industry, is excited to announce its expansion into New York with a focused service offering for Westchester and Rockland Counties residents. This expansion marks a significant milestone for Gikas Roofing as it aims to bring its top-quality roofing services to a broader audience in the Empire State.

For over 43 years, Gikas Roofing has been synonymous with excellence and reliability in the roofing industry. Known for its commitment to quality roofs and customer satisfaction, Gikas Roofing is now poised to become the go-to roofing company across New York.

“We are thrilled to announce our expansion into New York, serving both Westchester and Rockland Counties. Our goal has always been to provide unparalleled service and craftsmanship. We want to be the go-to roofing company in the entire state of New York,” said Paul and Riley, CEO's of Gikas Roofing in New York .

New York residents can now benefit from Gikas Roofing's comprehensive range of services, including roof installation, maintenance, and repair, all performed by highly skilled and experienced professionals. With this expansion, Gikas Roofing is committed to upholding its high standards of service and quality, ensuring that every New York roof is as durable and beautiful as the communities it serves.

Interested parties are encouraged to learn more about Gikas Roofing and their services by visiting their website at . For additional information or to request a service, customers can contact Paul and Riely directly at: Phone: 845-441-7663

Gikas Roofing is excited to embark on this new journey, bringing its legacy of quality roofing solutions to more homes and businesses across New York. With this expansion, they reaffirm their commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, aiming to strengthen their position as leaders in the roofing industry.

About Gikas Roofing

Gikas Roofing Specializing in roof installation, maintenance, and repair, Gikas Roofing prides itself on using only the best materials and craftsmanship to ensure every roof is built to last. With the expansion into New York, Gikas Roofing looks forward to serving more communities with its top-tier roofing services.

Media Contact

Company Name: Gikas Roofing

Contact Person: Paul and Riley

Email: Send Email

Phone: 845-441-7663

Address: 16 E Dexter Plaza Pearl River

City: Rockland County

State: New York State 10965

Country: United States

Website:

