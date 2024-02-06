The Prebiotics Market To Worth $13.26 Billion By 2029 – Exclusive Focus Insight Report By Arizton

(MENAFN- GetNews)





Arizton's latest focus insight report shows that the global prebiotics market will grow at a CAGR of 11.37% from 2023 to 2029.



The growing awareness of the health benefits of prebiotics, such as improved gut health and overall digestive function, and increased consumption of functional dairy products is anticipated to boost the growth of the global market. APAC has the largest share in 2023 and is the fastest-growing probiotics market from 2023 to 2029. The constant development and launch of innovative products are essential for vendors operating in this highly competitive market to achieve healthy sales growth and increase market share.



In recent years, the global prebiotics market has witnessed many strategic initiatives by key vendors, intensifying market competitiveness. Prebiotic manufacturers aim to leverage the strength of similar players and other diversified vendors in the global prebiotic market to increase their market presence and product competitiveness. The major players focus on strategic acquisitions, licensing, and collaboration agreements with emerging players to enter the prebiotics market and access commercially launched products. For instance, in 2021, Taiyo GmBH, a German manufacturer of natural dietary fibers, and Asiros, a Danish producer of fruit powders, collaborated to create and market high-fiber fruit variants.



Fructo-oligo-Saccharides is the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 12.64% during 2023-2029, There is a global trend for fiber enrichment, sugar reduction, and prebiotic effects due to health benefits. Complex FOS is considered a prebiotic, and the demand for prebiotics is rising as they help in sugar reduction, fiber enrichment, prebiotics effect, flavor enhancement, low glycemic index, and more. Key vendors increasingly invest in the launch of cost-effective products. In addition, FOS yields a lower carbon footprint than other prebiotics, which makes it more friendly than other ingredients in the market. FOS is a conditioning agent to make hair smooth and easy to comb, preventing fizzy hair and breakage.



The Following Market Segment Analysis is included in this Report





Product Segmentation & Forecast

Ingredient type





▪ Inulin





▪ Galacto-Oligo-Saccharides





▪ Fructo-Oligo-Saccharides





▪ Others



Application





▪ Functional Food and Beverages





▪ Dietary Supplements



Age Group





▪ Adults





▪ Pediatrics



Distribution Channels





▪ Supermarkets & Hypermarkets





▪ Departmental Stores





▪ Drug Stores





▪ Online Stores



Vendors





BENEO GmBH



Cosucra



FrieslandCampina



Roquette Frères



Yakult Honsha



Sensus



Symrise



DSM



Clasado Biosciences



Chr. Hansen



InBiose



Nexira



OptiBiotix Health



Galam



Jarrow Formulas Inc



Cargill Inc



Kraft Heinz

Parmalat Spa



Key Questions Answered in the Report:



What is the expected value of the global prebiotics market by 2029?



What is driving the growth of the global prebiotics market?



Which ingredient type holds the highest market share in prebiotics?



What are the key applications driving the prebiotics market?



Table of Content



CHAPTER – 1: Prebiotics Market Overview





Executive Summary

Key Findings



CHAPTER – 2: Prebiotics Market



GLOBAL: Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market (2023-2029; $Billions)



CHAPTER – 3: Prebiotics Market Segmentation Data





GLOBAL: Projected Revenue by Ingredients (2023-2029; $Billions)



Inulin



Galacto-Oligo-Saccharides



Fructo-Oligo-Saccharides



Others



GLOBAL: Projected Revenue by Application (2023-2029; $Billions)



Functional Food & Beverages



Dietary Supplements



GLOBAL: Projected Revenue by Age Group (2023-2029; $Billions)



Adults



Pediatrics



GLOBAL: Projected Revenue by Distribution Channel (2023-2029; $Billions)



Supermarkets & Hypermarkets



Departmental Stores



Drug Stores

Online Stores



CHAPTER – 4: Key Regions Overview





North America: Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market (2023-2029; $Billions)



Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market in US



Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market in Canada



Europe: Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market (2023-2029; $Billions)



Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market in Germany



Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market in France



Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market in UK



Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market in Italy



Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market in Spain



APAC: Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market (2023-2029; $Billions)



Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market in China



Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market in Japan



Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market in India



Latin America: Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market (2023-2029; $Billions)



Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market in Brazil



Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market in Mexico



Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market in Argentina



Middle East & Africa: Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market (2023-2029; $Billions)



Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market in Turkey



Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market in Saudi Arabia

Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market in South Africa



CHAPTER – 5: Prebiotics Market Prospects & Opportunities





Prebiotics Market Opportunities & Trends



Prebiotics Market Drivers

Prebiotics Market Constraints



CHAPTER – 6:

Prebiotics Industry Overview





Prebiotics Market - Competitive Landscape



Prebiotics Market – Key Vendor Profiles



Prebiotics Market – Other Prominent Vendors

Prebiotics Market - Key Strategic Recommendations



CHAPTER – 7: Appendix





Research Methodology



Abbreviations

