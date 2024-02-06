Knocked Loose Shop Introduces Striking New Year Collection To Honor The Raw Hardcore Music From The Band

(MENAFN- GetNews) This curated launch helps fans celebrate the band's unique place in the hardcore music scene.

Knocked Loose Shop , the leading online destination dedicated to the hardcore band, has announced the release of its latest collection for 2024. The range of items are aimed at helping fans pays homage to the band's unbridled energy that has propelling them to the genre's forefront.

In a statement to the media, a spokesperson for Knocked Loose Shop said, "We are delighted to present our exclusive New Year collection that highlights the visceral impact achieved by Knocked Loose. As fans ourselves, we followed the band from Oldham County, Kentucky, when they first formed in 2013, and now are one of the nominees for the Grammys in the base metal category. This collection embodies the intensity, authenticity, and sonic innovation that define Knocked Loose's presence in the hardcore music scene. We worked with designers who love his music. This helped us create merch that pays tribute to their signature style, relentless energy, and music."

The New Year collection features various items intricately designed to reflect the band's sonic journey. The range of items includes apparel like Knocked Loose T-Shirt and Knocked Loose Hoodie that captures the essence of their live performances as well as accessories like posters, phone cases and workout gear that resonate with their distinctive aesthetic. Fans can search for all item of the band members including Bryan Garris, Isaac Hale, and Kevin Otten.

He went on to add, "Our aim is to provide fans high quality merch that echoes the spirit of Knocked Loose's music. We worked tirelessly on this and hope this collection will be enjoyed by fans who have been captivated by Knocked Loose's hardcore ethos. To encourage maximum number of fans, we have kept pricing to be as affordable as possible. Moreover, we have sizes for all so no one gets left behind."



To enhance the shopping experience, Knocked Loose Shop offers fast shipping to global destinations and an exciting 15% discount on purchases exceeding $100. Fans eager to explore and acquire pieces from this exclusive New Year collection can visit the official website. They can also reach out to the representative mentioned below incase they have any queries.

