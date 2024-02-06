Fueling The Future: Hydroprocessing Catalysts (HPC) Market To Hit US$ 2341.9 Million, Showcasing A 3.8% CAGR In 2024-2030 | The Market Reports

(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Fueling the Future: Hydroprocessing Catalysts (HPC) Market to Hit US$ 2341.9 Million, Showcasing a 3.8% CAGR in 2024-2030"The Hydroprocessing Catalysts (HPC) Market is on a trajectory to shape the energy landscape, projected to attain a substantial US$ 2341.9 million, exhibiting a noteworthy CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030. This growth is propelled by the escalating demand for refined fuels, driven by stringent environmental regulations and the evolving energy landscape.

Synopsis

Hydrogenation catalyst is a type of catalyst that is to treat with hydrogen – is a chemical reaction between molecular hydrogen (H2) and another compound or element, usually in the presence of a catalyst such as nickel, palladium or platinum. The process is commonly employed to reduce or saturate organic compounds. Hydrogenation typically constitutes the addition of pairs of hydrogen atoms to a molecule, often an alkene. Catalysts are required for the reaction to be usable; non-catalytic hydrogenation takes place only at very high temperatures. Hydrogenation reduces double and triple bonds in hydrocarbons.

The global Hydroprocessing Catalysts (HPC) Market was valued at US$ 1848.7 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach US$ 2341.9 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Global key producers of hydrogenation catalysts (HPC) include Advanced Refining Technologies (ART), Albemarle, Shell Catalysts & Technologies, Haldor Topsoe, and others. The top three producers together hold 45% of the market share, with Albemarle being the largest producer with over 20%. Global origins are mainly located in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, etc., with North America being the largest production region, occupying more than 50% of the market share. In terms of product categories, hydrotreating holds the main market with 80% market share and hydrocracking with 20%. In terms of applications, diesel hydrotreat is the number one application with 27% market share, followed by naphtha and lube oils.

Market SegmentationBy Company



Advanced Refining Technologies (ART)

Albemarle

Shell Catalysts & Technologies

Haldor Topsoe

UOP

Axens

Johnson Matthey

Sinopec

CNPC SJEP





Segment by Type



Hydrotreating Hydrocracking





Segment by Application



Diesel Hydrotreat

Lube Oils

Naphtha

Residue Upgrading Others





Production by Region



North America

Europe

Southeast Asia

Japan China





Consumption by Region



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil,Turkey, GCC Countries)





Chapter Outline

Chapter 1: Introduces the report scope of the report, executive summary of different market segments (by region, by Type, by Application, etc), including the market size of each market segment, future development potential, and so on. It offers a high-level view of the current state of the market and its likely evolution in the short to mid-term, and long term.

Chapter 2: Detailed analysis of Hydroprocessing Catalysts (HPC) manufacturers competitive landscape, price, production and value market share, latest development plan, merger, and acquisition information, etc.

Chapter 3: Production/output, value of Hydroprocessing Catalysts (HPC) by region/country. It provides a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each region in the next six years.

Chapter 4: Consumption of Hydroprocessing Catalysts (HPC) in regional level and country level. It provides a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each region and its main countries and introduces the market development, future development prospects, market space, and production of each country in the world.

Chapter 5: Provides the analysis of various market segments by Type, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different market segments.

Chapter 6: Provides the analysis of various market segments by Application, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different downstream markets.

Chapter 7: Provides profiles of key players, introducing the basic situation of the main companies in the market in detail, including product production/output, value, price, gross margin, product introduction, recent development, etc.

Chapter 8: Analysis of industrial chain, including the upstream and downstream of the industry.

Chapter 9: Introduces the market dynamics, latest developments of the market, the driving factors and restrictive factors of the market, the challenges and risks faced by manufacturers in the industry, and the analysis of relevant policies in the industry.

Chapter 10: The main points and conclusions of the report.

