York County Economic Development Achieves Record-Breaking Success In 2023

Key Projects and the Evolution of Opportunity and Innovation

YORK COUNTY, SC - York County, South Carolina, celebrated a remarkable year of economic growth and innovation in 2023, establishing itself as a dynamic and innovative business destination. Successfully completing eight projects, the county attracted an impressive $1,646,210,000 in capital investments, resulting in 1,474 new jobs.

Throughout this transformative year, York County emerged as a key player in the region's economic development landscape, in sync with the South Carolina Department of Commerce's statewide success, reporting total capital investment of $9.22 billion, the second largest in the state's history.

A pivotal contributor to the state's success was the monumental $1 billion investment by QTS Data Centers , a global colocation data center infrastructure provider. This not only marks QTS Data Centers' first facility in South Carolina but also supports York County's vision to become a high-tech hub, utilizing digital infrastructure to drive economic growth.

Greg Austin, Chairman of York County Growth Partners, expressed his enthusiasm for the overall progress, stating, "York County continues to evolve as a hub of opportunity and innovation. The collaborative efforts between public and private sectors are helping to drive sustained growth, positioning our community for a prosperous future."

Other significant project announcements include Silfab Solar's $150 million investment, a leading North American solar panel manufacturer creating 800 skilled jobs. Pallidus, an innovative silicon carbide (SiC) wafer semiconductor manufacturer, also announced a $443 million investment, relocating its corporate headquarters and manufacturing operations to York County.

Christi Cox, York County Council Chairwoman, emphasized the profound impact of this growth on the community, stating, "York County's commitment to economic development is reflected in our flourishing community. The growth that took place in 2023 will not only enhance public school funding, but also broaden our tax base, helping to ensure a resilient foundation for generations to come."

About York County Economic Development:

York County Economic Development (YCED) is the lead organization responsible for recruiting businesses, retaining and growing existing firms, and promoting and marketing York County. YCED also assists in strategic initiatives across York County focused on product development, workforce development, infrastructure improvements, and quality of life.

About York County Growth Partners:

York County Growth Partners, a group of private sector investors, collaborates with York County Economic Development to attract businesses and foster economic growth. Their mission is to create a thriving business environment through strategic initiatives, supporting existing businesses and attracting new ones to shape a prosperous future for York County.

Fast Facts:

Total Projects: 8

Total Announced Investment: $1,646,210,000

Total Announced Jobs: 1,474

Average Annual Wage: $43/hour

Additional Takeaways:

QTS Data Centers investing $1 billion in Lake Wylie data center campus

Silfab Solar's $150 million investment creating 800 skilled jobs in Fort Mill

Pallidus' $443 million investment and relocation of corporate headquarters and manufacturing operations to Rock Hill

