The American Relics: Encore Performance @Chelsea T&S 4/12/24 @ 7:00 PM

Back by popular demand THE AMERICAN RELICS the authentic eyes of '69 will be performing at the hottest night spot in Manhattan Chelsea Table & Stage (152 West 26th Street inside the Hilton Hotel) on April 12th, 2024 @ 7:00 PM. After an incredible evening of a nostalgic rock influenced extravaganza the band returns with an encore performance once again ready for the crowd to leave their seats and dance in the aisles.



They will be featuring their KISS FM radio and YouTube super hits“The Eyes of 1969” and“We've Got to Start it All Again” plus more of their influential rock favorites. With a successful debut last December at Chelsea the fans want more...and if you're not a fan yet...you will quickly become one.

The members of THE AMERICAN RELICS are all musical superheroes in their own right all with the love and respect for the music of the past however stepping their originals up a notch to make it relevant at the present. Frontman and founder John Gitano on lead guitar/vocals/songwriting, Adrienne Dugger (international opera singer turned rocker) on vocals, Nelson Montana (multi-instrumentalist) plays a wicked bass, Josh Salant (musical engineer genius) on drums Patti Jarman, guitar/vocals, and Neal Lazar on lead and rhythm guitar and production.

Chelsea Table & Stage has become the go-to nightlife space for intimate, top quality entertainment and gourmet dining. Its specialty is that no matter where you sit you feel like you are front and center stage. Located in the heart of the Chelsea area in New York City the venue features a unique vibe not found anywhere else...

Get tickets for THE AMERICAN RELICS at Chelsea Table & Stage on April 12, 2024 here:

The official website for THE AMERICAN RELICS may be found at



