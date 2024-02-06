PURE Workplace Solutions In Partnership With Thomas Grey Interiors Unveil State-Of-The-Art Keycentrix Headquarters In Downtown Wichita

(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Company Logo" Wichita, KS - In a significant development for downtown Wichita, PURE Workplace Solutions, renowned for its expertise in commercial interiors, has partnered with Thomas Grey Interiors to design the new headquarters for Keycentrix, a leader in pharmacy software solutions. The project, located at 423 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS, blends the building's original architectural charm with cutting-edge design and technology.

The new Keycentrix headquarters, housed in a historical building from 1916, spans three floors and encompasses 27,000 SF, including ground-floor retail space. It was transformed to include state-of-the-art technology and collaborative spaces. The partnership's vision is to create a space that not only caters to Keycentrix growing 100+ person team but also preserves the historical significance of the building.



Each floor boasts a conference room equipped with enveloping video and sound technology. The design retains the original ceilings and floors, and the interior barn doors serve as a nod to the building's past.

One of the standout features is the integrated access system, where cameras, motion detectors, and access readers create a seamless security experience, allowing employees to use their cellphones for entry.

PURE Workplace and Thomas Grey Interiors have meticulously selected furnishings to complement the modern yet historical essence of the space. The installation includes:



National Waveworks Casegoods, Kimball Xsede, and National Naviyd custom adjustable desks.

National Lochlyn storage and space dividers paired with Waveworks tables.

Comfortable seating solutions from Sit On It, including the Torsa, Sona, Freelance, and Cora models.

Versatile OFS Eleven & Intermix conference tables and Bistro counter stools.

Cozy OFS Sofy Lounge areas with Beck occasional tables. Egan Visual glassboards enhance the collaborative environment.

Partnering with Thomas Grey Interiors on the Keycentrix project has allowed PURE to showcase its commitment to creating functional and inspirational workspaces. They believe that the right environment can significantly boost creativity and productivity; this project is a perfect example of that philosophy.The new Keycentrix headquarters is a harmonious blend of the past and the future, designed to foster innovation and growth. This project highlights PURE Workplace Solutions' and Thomas Grey Interiors' expertise in creating spaces that resonate with modern business needs while respecting historical heritage.PURE Workplace Solutions is a full-service commercial interior firm specializing in office furniture, interior design, and architectural products. The company serves clients regionally in Kansas and Missouri and nationally through our locations in Kansas City, MO, Wichita, KS, and Topeka, KS.Since 1996, PURE has been transforming workspaces that inspire and engage teams for how they want to work today in the workplace, higher education, government, healthcare, hospitality, and senior living environments.A MillerKnoll Authorized Dealer, PURE represents some of the industry's most respected brands including Herman Miller, Knoll, NaughtOne, and Muuto. HON, Kimball, National, SitOnIt, Global, and OFS among others are represented as well.PURE Workplace Solutions offers an extensive range of office furniture, interior design services, and architectural products.For more information about PURE Workplace and its services, please visitEric Schotland Chief Marketing Officer 816-922-6575 ...

