DelveInsight's “Type 2 Diabetes Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Type 2 Diabetes, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Type 2 Diabetes market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.
Some of the key facts of the Type 2 Diabetes Market Report:
The Type 2 Diabetes market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032) As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , over 34 million individuals in the United States, roughly 1 in 10, are affected by diabetes. The majority, around 90-95%, have type 2 diabetes. While type 2 diabetes commonly arises in individuals aged 45 and older, there is a growing trend of its occurrence among children, teenagers, and young adults. Key Type 2 Diabetes Companies: Eli Lilly and Company, Regor Pharmaceuticals Inc., AstraZeneca, Eccogene, Pfizer, Sciwind Biosciences USA Co., Ltd., MediciNova, Sparrow Pharmaceuticals, HighTide Biopharma Pty Ltd, Novo Nordisk A/S, Biomea Fusion Inc., Altimmune, Inc., Novartis, Amgen, Neuraly, Inc., Carmot Therapeutics, Inc., Inventiva Pharma, Inversago Pharma Inc, Applied Therapeutics, Inc., and others Key Type 2 Diabetes Therapies: Tirzepatide/LY3298176, Danuglipron, RGT001-075, AZD0186, ECC5004, PF-07081532, XW014, MN-001, SPI-62, HTD1801, Semaglutide, BMF-219, ALT-801, MBL949, LY3457263, AMG 133, DD01, CT-868, IVA337, INV-202, AT-001, and others The Type 2 Diabetes market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Type 2 Diabetes pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Type 2 Diabetes market dynamics.
Type 2 Diabetes Overview
Type 2 diabetes is a chronic metabolic disorder characterized by elevated levels of blood glucose (sugar). It is the most common form of diabetes and typically develops in adulthood, though it can occur in children as well. In type 2 diabetes, the body either resists the effects of insulin (a hormone that helps regulate blood sugar) or doesn't produce enough insulin to maintain normal blood glucose levels.
Type 2 Diabetes Epidemiology
The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.
Type 2 Diabetes Epidemiology Segmentation:
The Type 2 Diabetes market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:
Total Prevalence of Type 2 Diabetes Prevalent Cases of Type 2 Diabetes by severity Gender-specific Prevalence of Type 2 Diabetes Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Type 2 Diabetes
Type 2 Diabetes Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities
The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Type 2 Diabetes market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Type 2 Diabetes market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.
Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.
The report also covers the Type 2 Diabetes Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.
Type 2 Diabetes Therapies and Key Companies
Tirzepatide/LY3298176: Eli Lilly and Company Danuglipron: Pfizer RGT001-075: Regor Pharmaceuticals Inc. AZD0186: AstraZeneca ECC5004: Eccogene PF-07081532: Pfizer XW014: Sciwind Biosciences USA Co., Ltd. MN-001: MediciNova SPI-62: Sparrow Pharmaceuticals HTD1801: HighTide Biopharma Pty Ltd Semaglutide: Novo Nordisk A/S BMF-219: Biomea Fusion Inc. ALT-801: Altimmune, Inc. MBL949: Novartis LY3457263: Eli Lilly and Company AMG 133: Amgen DD01: Neuraly, Inc. CT-868: Carmot Therapeutics, Inc. IVA337: Inventiva Pharma INV-202: Inversago Pharma Inc AT-001: Applied Therapeutics, Inc.
Scope of the Type 2 Diabetes Market Report
Study Period: 2019–2032 Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan] Key Type 2 Diabetes Companies: Eli Lilly and Company, Regor Pharmaceuticals Inc., AstraZeneca, Eccogene, Pfizer, Sciwind Biosciences USA Co., Ltd., MediciNova, Sparrow Pharmaceuticals, HighTide Biopharma Pty Ltd, Novo Nordisk A/S, Biomea Fusion Inc., Altimmune, Inc., Novartis, Amgen, Neuraly, Inc., Carmot Therapeutics, Inc., Inventiva Pharma, Inversago Pharma Inc, Applied Therapeutics, Inc., and others Key Type 2 Diabetes Therapies: Tirzepatide/LY3298176, Danuglipron, RGT001-075, AZD0186, ECC5004, PF-07081532, XW014, MN-001, SPI-62, HTD1801, Semaglutide, BMF-219, ALT-801, MBL949, LY3457263, AMG 133, DD01, CT-868, IVA337, INV-202, AT-001, and others Type 2 Diabetes Therapeutic Assessment: Type 2 Diabetes current marketed and Type 2 Diabetes emerging therapies Type 2 Diabetes Market Dynamics: Type 2 Diabetes market drivers and Type 2 Diabetes market barriers
Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Type 2 Diabetes Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Type 2 Diabetes Market Access and Reimbursement
