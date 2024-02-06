(MENAFN- GetNews)



DelveInsight's “Acute Lung Injury Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Acute Lung Injury, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Acute Lung Injury market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.





Some of the key facts of the Acute Lung Injury Market Report:





The Acute Lung Injury market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

Furthermore, the anticipated introduction of Acute Lung Injury treatments by Asklepion Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, and Windtree Therapeutics/Lee Pharmaceutical, among others, is poised to stimulate market expansion throughout the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

Key Acute Lung Injury Companies: Asklepion Pharmaceuticals, WindtreeTherapeutics, Lee Pharmaceutica, AstraZeneca, Pulsion Medical Systems, GlaxoSmithKline, Apeptico Forschung, Healios K.K., Veru Inc., BioMarck Pharmaceuticals, MiNK Therapeutics, AbbVie, Altor BioScience, and others

Key Acute Lung Injury Therapies: IV Citrulline(L-citrulline), Lucinactant (KL4 surfactant), Tozorakimab, Diuresis (furosemide) part I, GSK2586881, AP301, HLCM051, Veru-111, BIO-11006, agenT-797, Ibrutinib, ALT-836, and others

The Acute Lung Injury epidemiology based on gender analyzed that the percentage of cases of Acute Lung Injury are equal in both the genders. The Acute Lung Injury market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Acute Lung Injury pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Acute Lung Injury market dynamics.





Acute Lung Injury Overview

Acute Lung Injury (ALI) is a severe medical condition characterized by sudden and rapid onset of inflammation in the lungs. It is often a precursor to a more severe condition known as Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). ALI occurs when the lungs become inflamed due to various factors such as infection, trauma, inhalation of harmful substances, or other lung injuries.





Acute Lung Injury Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.





Acute Lung Injury Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Acute Lung Injury market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Acute Lung Injury

Prevalent Cases of Acute Lung Injury by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Acute Lung Injury Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Acute Lung Injury





Acute Lung Injury Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Acute Lung Injury market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Acute Lung Injury market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.



Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Acute Lung Injury Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.





Acute Lung Injury Therapies and Key Companies



IV Citrulline(L-citrulline): Asklepion Pharmaceuticals

Lucinactant (KL4 surfactant): WindtreeTherapeutics/Lee Pharmaceutica

Tozorakimab: AstraZeneca

Diuresis (furosemide) part I: Pulsion Medical Systems

GSK2586881: GlaxoSmithKline

AP301: Apeptico Forschung

HLCM051: Healios K.K.

Veru-111: Veru Inc.

BIO-11006: BioMarck Pharmaceuticals

agenT-797: MiNK Therapeutics

Ibrutinib: AbbVie ALT-836: Altor BioScience





Acute Lung Injury Market Strengths



Premium-price agent such as stem cell therapies and other pipeline candidates with a better clinical profile is expected to dominate the ALI market. Several molecules are being evaluated and investigated by several pharmaceutical companies to strengthen the pipeline, thereby raising the hope for an efficacious therapy in the near future.





Acute Lung Injury Market Opportunities



The rise in the incidence of ALI stimulates the research and development of the drug, as it is likely to provide an appropriate environment for newer products to be profitable. Uptake of potential emerging therapies with better clinical profile expected to be high since there is no drug approved





Scope of the Acute Lung Injury Market Report



Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Acute Lung Injury Companies: Asklepion Pharmaceuticals, WindtreeTherapeutics, Lee Pharmaceutica, AstraZeneca, Pulsion Medical Systems, GlaxoSmithKline, Apeptico Forschung, Healios K.K., Veru Inc., BioMarck Pharmaceuticals, MiNK Therapeutics, AbbVie, Altor BioScience, and others

Key Acute Lung Injury Therapies: IV Citrulline(L-citrulline), Lucinactant (KL4 surfactant), Tozorakimab, Diuresis (furosemide) part I, GSK2586881, AP301, HLCM051, Veru-111, BIO-11006, agenT-797, Ibrutinib, ALT-836, and others

Acute Lung Injury Therapeutic Assessment: Acute Lung Injury current marketed and Acute Lung Injury emerging therapies

Acute Lung Injury Market Dynamics: Acute Lung Injury market drivers and Acute Lung Injury market barriers



Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Acute Lung Injury Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Acute Lung Injury Market Access and Reimbursement







Table of Contents



1. Acute Lung Injury Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Acute Lung Injury

3. SWOT analysis of Acute Lung Injury

4. Acute Lung Injury Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Acute Lung Injury Market Overview at a Glance

6. Acute Lung Injury Disease Background and Overview

7. Acute Lung Injury Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Acute Lung Injury



9. Acute Lung Injury Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Acute Lung Injury Unmet Needs

11. Acute Lung Injury Emerging Therapies

12. Acute Lung Injury Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Acute Lung Injury Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Acute Lung Injury Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Acute Lung Injury Market Drivers

16. Acute Lung Injury Market Barriers

17.

Acute Lung Injury Appendix

18. Acute Lung Injury Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight









About DelveInsight



DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

