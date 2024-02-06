(MENAFN- GetNews)



As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Hypoxia pipeline constitutes key companies continuously working towards developing Hypoxia treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Hypoxia treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years.







"Hypoxia Pipeline Insight, 2024" report outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Hypoxia Market.





The Hypoxia Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.





Some of the key takeaways from the Hypoxia Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Hypoxia treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years.

Hypoxia companies working in the treatment market are Teclison, Merck, Eli Lilly, Reven Pharmaceuticals, Biogen, AesRx, Threshold Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Roche, Global Blood Therapeutics, Akebia Therapeutics, and others, are developing therapies for the Hypoxia treatment





Emerging Hypoxia therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- Tirapazamine, Belzutifan, Tirzepatide, Rejuveinix, TMS-007, Aes-103, TH-302, GSK2256294, RO7070179, GBT440, AKB-6548, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Hypoxia market in the coming years.



In April 2022, The CAIRE LifeStyle portable oxygen concentrator was launched, significantly improving the well-being of individuals relying on oxygen worldwide. In May 2022, Max Ventilator has unveiled versatile non-invasive ventilators equipped with built-in oxygen therapy and humidification features.





Hypoxia Overview

Hypoxia is a medical condition characterized by a deficiency of oxygen reaching the tissues and organs in the body. This can occur when the oxygen supply is inadequate for various reasons, leading to reduced oxygen levels in the blood. Hypoxia can affect both the entire body (systemic hypoxia) or specific tissues and organs (local hypoxia).





Emerging Hypoxia Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



RKER-012: Keros Therapeutics, Inc.

Trans Sodium Crocetinate: Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Rejuveinix: Reven Pharmaceuticals

RLS-0071: ReAlta Life Sciences, Inc.

Sargramostim: Partner Therapeutics, Inc.

Tirapazamine: Teclison Ltd.

Belzutifan: Merck Sharp & Dohme

Tirzepatide: Eli Lilly and Company

Rejuveinix: Reven Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

TMS-007: Biogen

Aes-103: AesRx, LLC

TH-302: Threshold Pharmaceuticals

GSK2256294: GlaxoSmithKline

RO7070179: Roche

GBT440: Global Blood Therapeutics AKB-6548: Akebia Therapeutics





Hypoxia Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Hypoxia Assessment by Product Type

Hypoxia By Stage and Product Type

Hypoxia Assessment by Route of Administration

Hypoxia By Stage and Route of Administration

Hypoxia Assessment by Molecule Type Hypoxia by Stage and Molecule Type





DelveInsight's Hypoxia Report covers around products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration





Some of the key companies in the Hypoxia Therapeutics Market include :

Key companies developing therapies for Hypoxia are - Spotlight Labs, LLC., HypOxygen, Hancock Medical Inc., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Resmed, Merck KGaA, Invacare Corporation, Natus Medical Incorporated, Getinge AB, Hamilton Company, Koninklijke Philips NV.





Hypoxia Pipeline Analysis:

The Hypoxia pipeline report provides insights into





The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Hypoxia with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Hypoxia Treatment.

Hypoxia key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Hypoxia Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.

Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Hypoxia market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.





Hypoxia Pipeline Market Drivers

Increase in prevalence of Hypoxia, increase in the demand for disease specific novel treatment are some of the important factors that are fueling the Hypoxia Market.





Hypoxia Pipeline Market Barriers

However, lack of awareness about the disease, cost associated with the research and development and other factors are creating obstacles in the Hypoxia Market growth.





Scope of Hypoxia Pipeline Drug Insight





Coverage: Global

Key Hypoxia Companies: Teclison, Merck, Eli Lilly, Reven Pharmaceuticals, Biogen, AesRx, Threshold Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Roche, Global Blood Therapeutics, Akebia Therapeutics, and others

Key Hypoxia Therapies: Tirapazamine, Belzutifan, Tirzepatide, Rejuveinix, TMS-007, Aes-103, TH-302, GSK2256294, RO7070179, GBT440, AKB-6548, and others

Hypoxia Therapeutic Assessment: Hypoxia current marketed and Hypoxia emerging therapies Hypoxia Market Dynamics: Hypoxia market drivers and Hypoxia market barriers







Table of Contents

1. Hypoxia Report Introduction

2. Hypoxia Executive Summary

3. Hypoxia Overview

4. Hypoxia- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Hypoxia Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Hypoxia Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)

7. Hypoxia Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8. Hypoxia Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9. Hypoxia Preclinical Stage Products

10. Hypoxia Therapeutics Assessment

11. Hypoxia Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Hypoxia Key Companies

14. Hypoxia Key Products

15. Hypoxia Unmet Needs

16 . Hypoxia Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Hypoxia Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Hypoxia Analyst Views

19. Appendix

20. About DelveInsight





