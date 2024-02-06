New Jersey DUI Lawyer Rachel Kugel Addresses Interlock Violations In New Release

(MENAFN- GetNews)





New Jersey DUI lawyer Rachel Kugel ( ) of The Kugel Law Firm has recently published an insightful article outlining the intricacies of interlock violations in New Jersey. The article serves as a comprehensive guide for individuals with DUI convictions who are navigating the legal requirements and potential pitfalls associated with ignition interlock devices (IIDs).

In New Jersey, DUI convictions often lead to the mandatory installation of IIDs in offenders' vehicles. These devices play a crucial role in DUI law enforcement, aiming to prevent repeat offenses by ensuring sobriety before and during vehicle operation. Seeking guidance from a New Jersey DUI lawyer is essential to navigate the complexities of DUI cases and address potential interlock violations, as misunderstandings and non-compliance can result in severe legal consequences.

The New Jersey DUI lawyer emphasizes the importance of understanding state-specific IID laws. "New Jersey's approach to DUI offenses is strict, with clear guidelines on the use and maintenance of interlock devices. Violations can lead to additional penalties, making it critical for offenders to comply with all court-ordered requirements," states Rachel Kugel.

The article provides a thorough examination of New Jersey's interlock device laws, explaining that even first-time offenders with a BAC above 0.15% must install an IID. Kugel notes the rising importance of understanding the legal aspects of such devices, given their increasing role in DUI law enforcement.

Kugel goes on to discuss common interlock violations, including failure to install the device, tampering with its operation, and failing the rolling retest. "The consequences of such actions extend beyond legal penalties. They compromise the safety of all road users," Kugel comments. The lawyer further explains the legal repercussions of tampering with or attempting to bypass an IID, which can include imprisonment and substantial fines.

Moreover, the article provides practical advice on how to avoid interlock device violations. This includes ensuring proper installation and maintenance, understanding device operation, and seeking alternative transportation when necessary. "Knowledge and compliance are the keys to preventing violations," Kugel advises.

The article highlights the benefits of having a knowledgeable DUI lawyer when facing interlock violations. "Legal representation is not just about navigating the court system. It's about protecting one's rights and providing a tailored defense strategy," says Kugel.

For those facing DUI charges or dealing with interlock violations in New Jersey, understanding the full scope of the law is crucial. The article released by Rachel Kugel is a valuable resource for individuals seeking to comprehend their obligations and the potential consequences of non-compliance.

Individuals are encouraged to educate themselves on the laws surrounding DUI offenses and the use of ignition interlock devices. Proactive measures and informed decisions can help avoid legal complications and ensure the safety of all drivers on New Jersey roads.

