Unlocking Health Potential: The Power Of Glucovantage® In Metabolic Wellness

(MENAFN- GetNews) Dihydroberberine, a highly bioavailable metabolite of berberine, is naturally found in various plants such as goldenseal, barberry, and Oregon grape. Berberine, extensively studied for its potential health benefits, including blood sugar regulation, cholesterol management, and weight control, lays the groundwork for the exploration of dihydroberberine. Dihydroberberine is believed to have similar biological effects but with potentially enhanced bioavailability and efficacy. It is considered more stable and better absorbed by the body compared to berberine itself.

Gut microbes essentially convert berberine into its body-ready form, Dihydroberberine (DHB), which is then transformed back into berberine after intestinal absorption. NNB Nutrition directly extracts Dihydroberberine, amplifying its bioavailability and creating the first commercially available brand for Dihydroberberine (DHB) - GlucoVantage®. GlucoVantage® emerges as the body-ready form of berberine. Hence, GlucoVantage® boasts a 5-fold higher intestinal absorption rate compared to berberine, bypassing the microbial reduction step required by berberine.

Functionally similar to berberine in stimulating glucose uptake and AMPK, GlucoVantage® exhibits additional advantages by operating at lower doses, promoting enhanced glucose tolerance, glycemic control, and insulin sensitivity, thereby reducing adiposity. Moreover, GlucoVantage® showcases superior anti-inflammatory, anti-atherosclerotic, and hypolipidemic properties, rendering it conducive to supporting cardiovascular, metabolic, and cerebrovascular health.

NNB Nutrition has conducted several research studies on the effects of GlucoVantage®, including its superior blood glucose control effects and its ability to inhibit overweight. Further research is currently underway to validate and expand upon the advantageous effects of GlucoVantage®.

