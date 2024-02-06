2024 “New Delhi Financial Summit” Discussing About New Era And New Opportunities Of “Financial System Reform”

(MENAFN- GetNews) The 2024 new delhi financial summit was successfully held in new delhi on february 3rd. this conference will continue to focus on four themes: financial payment, financial reform, asset allocation, and financial technology innovation, and adhere to the orientation of "globalization", "service" and "diversification". the financial research institute and several international investment banks will focus on promoting the high-quality development of the "technology industry" and building a "multi-channel, diversified financial system reform and development". to promote high-level opening up, we need to rely on the advantages of india's big market, promote international cooperation and achieve mutual benefit and win-win results.

The special discussion on "Financial Reform, Payment, and Technological Innovation" hosted by ICICI Bank (Sandeep Bakhshi) invited Goldman Sachs President (David Solomon), Citibank President and Chief Operating Officer (Jane Fraser), Barclays Bank Senior figures such as President (Paul Compton), Deutsche Bank Group CEO (Christian Sewing), and Dean of the Goldman Sachs India Financial Institute (Ashok Varadhan) served as sharing guests.

This financial summit focuses on "financial system reform". It aims to promote the opening and internationalization of India's financial market and provide a high-end platform for financial institutions and policy-makers

to promote exchanges and cooperation. Through high-level dialogue and exchanges, the forum deeply explores cutting-edge issues in the development of India's financial industry, providing profound insights into the high-quality development of the financial industry and the construction of India's international financial system. This financial summit forum has attracted the attention of many investors.

The forum covers some summits and sub-forums, including the prospect summit of stock market financial system reform, financial technology payment summit, future economic situation sub-forum, IT financial technology, investment opportunities brought about by reform and innovation, etc., and discusses the frontier topics of financial technology from different angles. It has brought new development opportunities for the development of India's stock market, laid a good foundation for the five-year bull market rise, and achieved historic growth for India's GDP. Many international investment bank representatives, Goldman Sachs India Financial Research Institute representatives, and other guests delivered important speeches at the forum summit.

Mr. Dean Ashok Varadhan, of Goldman Sachs India Finance Institute, believes that the "Indian manufacturing industry represents new productivity and new development direction, and should be one step ahead in practicing the new development concept, focusing on the construction of a modern and powerful system, realizing high-quality development, accelerating the development of information technology, and driving to upgrading the new type of industrialization, urbanization and modernization of agriculture as a whole". development. At the same time, India also needs to introduce more international capital, accelerate the promotion of digital industrialization of the manufacturing industry, rely on information technology innovation drive, and continuously generate new development momentum. Fully combine industrial capital and financial capital.

Inject more new momentum into India's future rapid economic growth”!

The successful convening of this financial summit marks a historic step in the cooperation between Indian listed companies, Wall Street and international investment banks! It has pointed out the direction and road for promoting the high-quality development of listed companies, accelerating the realization of high-level scientific and technological self-reliance, and smoothing the virtuous circle of talents in manufacturing and financial industries!

As one of the most important financial centers in the world, the New Delhi Financial Summit has had a wide impact on the global financial market, providing a platform for elites in the financial field to have in-depth exchanges and share their insights. Guests at the summit said they look forward to promoting the healthy development of the financial industry and contributing to the construction of a more prosperous and open financial ecosystem through the accumulated wisdom and experience of the forum. It is believed that with the joint efforts of all parties, Indian finance will usher in a broader space for development and contribute more to the prosperity and stability of the global economy.

