Hyde HR Law Expertly Drafts Employment Contracts To Mitigate Wrongful Dismissal Risks For Employers

(MENAFN- GetNews) Hyde HR Law is an employment law firm that was founded by John Hyde, an attorney who worked previously as the managing partner of one of Canada's best-known employment law firms. In fact, he is one of few lawyers in the country certified by the Law Society as a specialist in labour law. Thus, with the founder and his team that shares his legal approach, clients are assured of getting something different that underlies the law firm's success in client representation when it comes to labour law. Their practice areas include employment law for employees and employment law for employers.

Answering a query, a company spokesperson said,“There can be multiple bases for an employer to be legally entitled to require a former employee not to solicit its clients, including contractual non-solicitation clauses and common law rights pertaining to confidential information. However, the courts typically scrutinise non-solicitation clauses and where the clause is broader than is reasonably

vital to protect the employer's legitimate business interests, it may be legally unenforceable.”

It is a misconception for small businesses to think that the Ontario employment law applies to big companies only. The truth is that the law applies equally to any business size; thus, if a small business does not arm itself with sound legal advice, then it will end up on the wrong side of the law. To avoid this, clients can reach out to a Toronto employment lawyer

at Hyde HR Law, as they will ensure they have good planning, strategy,

and proper documentation in place when it comes to human resource matters.

This applies from the moment their company offers an employee a job, up to when they need to terminate them and more. Thus, clients should also expect to have employment contracts that limit wrongful dismissal liability.

The company spokesperson added,“In particular, a non-solicitation clause is unenforceable where it is ambiguous or unreasonably broad in terms of the length of time that it applies; the scope of the activities which are prohibited by the clause and the clients to which it applies. To avoid all this, clients should enlist the services of our employment attorneys to ensure that their non-solicitation clauses will be legally enforceable.”

Furthermore, the labour lawyer Toronto

at Hyde HR Law legal service also extends in helping employers prepare and deliver workplace training to their employees on matters concerning harassment, bullying,

and discrimination, which helps in creating a safe workplace environment for all their employees. And in case a case has been filed against their clients, the attorneys at the law firm are also prepared to vigorously defend them in those legal proceedings. So, reach out to the law firm today and get to receive all this legal service and more from their attorneys. Typically, each employment lawyer at the law firm comes

from a nationally recognised law firms; thus, by enlisting their services, clients should expect them to bring to their table the kind of attention to detail and commitment to quality when rendering their services to them.

