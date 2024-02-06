‘Deseri’ Collaborates With Alice + Olivia By Stacey Bendet’S Miami Design District Storefront To Present Luxury Handbag Show

(MENAFN- GetNews) Enjoy champagne as you shop the latest DESERI Luxury Handbag Trunk Show at the Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet Miami Design District Storefront on February 9th from 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM
MIAMI, FL - February 5, 2024 - The blazing, Dallas-based luxury leather handbag line
DESERI
has announced their official luxury leather handbag line will be showcased at an exclusive Trunk Show in partnership with Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet's vibrant storefront in the Miami Design District. On February 9th, 2024. From 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM, guests have access to shopping the latest designs by
DESERI. The highly anticipated
DESERI 2024 Trunk Show , is an exquisite showcase of the brand's latest collection in the heart of Miami's Design District fashion scene.
DESERI
Trunk Show attendees may anticipate an array of the latest luxury leather handbag designs curated for Miami's fashion-forward audience. From modern essentials to statement pieces, each
DESERI
handbag reflects the brand's personal commitment to luxury and modern style at an attainable price. Guests can also engage with the
DESERI
team while sipping champagne and learning more about the process behind each design.
DESERI
handbags are meticulously handcrafted using the finest quality leathers from Spain combining sleek design elements with modern aesthetics. Known for its commitment to luxury,
DESERI
is quickly growing amongst fashion enthusiasts seeking luxury style and functionality.
This exclusive partnership brings together two powerhouses in the fashion industry, uniting 'DESERI's' timeless leather craftsmanship with Alice + Olivia's avant-garde fashion sensibilities. The
'DESERI' 2024 Trunk Show at Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet Miami Design District storefront promises an immersive viewing and shopping experience for fashion connoisseurs and trendsetters alike.
The
DESERI
brand has sights set on taking the Avant Garde, High-Fashion scene by storm, providing women all over the world with premium, attainable luxury, leather handbags that transition seamlessly through your attire for daily outings and nighttime adventures.
Instagram:
DESERIOFFICIAL
Facebook:
DESERIOFFICIAL
For more information, contact the
DESERI
team at ..., 469-999-1189
