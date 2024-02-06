Law Offices Of Bartholomew Baffuto Offers Trusted Legal Services For DWI Cases

(MENAFN- GetNews) Law Offices of Bartholomew Baffuto, a reputable DUI law firm, provides experienced and reliable DWI defense in New Jersey.

People faced with difficult matters involving criminal or DWI charges need competent legal representation. Law Offices of Bartholomew Baffuto is a leading DUI/DWI law firm providing effective legal representation in New Jersey. The leading DUI/DWI law firm has been in legal practice for years. It has a competent lawyer dedicated to enforcing and defending the rights of clients.

Bartholomew Baffuto, a highly skilled attorney, is the founder of the firm. Practice areas include DWI/DUI, domestic violence, all motor vehicle charges, and criminal charges.

In response to a query about their services, a spokesperson of the Law Offices of Bartholomew Baffuto commented,“We understand the trauma and potentially life-altering effects of a criminal charge. Our reputation drives from our highly effective approach to defending DUI cases. Our founder, Attorney Bartholomew Baffuto, has won numerous complex DUI/DWI cases*. Mr. Baffuto graduated from Rutgers University, School of Law, Camden, New Jersey. He has also been practicing law since 1991. Mr. Baffuto works with an immigration attorney for international clients to protect their future lives in the United States of America. With years of experience, his defense strategies are tailored to the facts of each case. He is passionate and well-equipped to take on complex criminal and DUI cases.”

Law Offices of Bartholomew Baffuto provides standard legal services. The result-oriented DUI law firm ensures that it works closely with clients from the start of their lawsuit to the end. They are known to handle every case like their own, as they strive to provide reliable and effective advocacy in criminal cases.

Attorney Baffuto combines knowledge, experience, patience, and negotiation skills in defense of clients.

People searching for an

experienced DUI lawyer in New Jersey

do well to contact the Law Offices of Bartholomew Baffuto.

The spokesperson added,“Our founder, Bartholomew Baffuto, Esquire, is a recognized and highly distinguished criminal defense attorney and former Prosecutor in Irvington, New Jersey (NJ). With his expertise in NJ criminal law, Mr. Baffuto knows the most effective methods to represent clients charged with a crime, and he employs time-tested defense strategies.

Attorney Baffuto provides aggressive legal representation and is committed to offering effective legal services.”

Law Offices of Bartholomew Baffuto provides free consultation services online. Those searching for

top DUI lawyers in NJ

can contact the firm.

*There is no guarantee of a successful result.

Each case is unique.

Results may vary depending on your particular facts and legal circumstances.

About Law Offices of Bartholomew Baffuto

Law Offices of Bartholomew Baffuto is a top DUI/DWI law firm where people can contact a

driving while intoxicated attorney .

Contact Information:

Law Offices of Bartholomew Baffuto



New Jersey DWI lawyer

609 Main Street

Toms River, NJ 08753

Fax: 732-282-0506

Phone:

201-214-4444, 732-282-1394 (1DWI)

Email:

...

Website:



