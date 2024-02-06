Thriving Minds Behavioral Health: Transforming Lives With Groundbreaking Selective Mutism Therapy

(MENAFN- GetNews) Innovative Behavioral Therapy Specialists Pioneer New Approaches to Treating Selective Mutism, Detailed in a New Book

Thriving Minds Behavioral Health, a specialized therapy practice, announces its unique and impactful approach to treating Selective Mutism (SM) in children. Dr. Aimee Kotrba, Ph.D., and Katelyn Reed, M.S., draw upon their personal experiences and professional expertise to offer groundbreaking interventions for this challenging disorder.

Inspiration and Vision

Dr. Aimee Kotrba describes her journey:“I founded Thriving Minds with the intention of providing excellent, evidence-based intervention to kids and families in our area. We have grown to a clinic of almost 40 therapists, psychologists, and social workers, and we have expanded our Selective Mutism treatment options and our reach. I love that we are able to help more kids find their brave voices!”

Katelyn Reed, M.S., recalls her motivation:“I went into the field hoping to work with kids with anxiety disorders because I was an anxious kid myself. Thankfully, I've had an exceptional mentor in Aimee. Now, I am grateful that I get to contribute to the field in a meaningful way by expanding resources that can help other therapists, educators, and parents help those in their lives affected by SM.”

A Comprehensive Guide to Selective Mutism

Their new book, Selective Mutism: An Assessment and Intervention Guide for Therapists, Educators, and Parents, serves as a thorough guide to understanding and treating SM, reflecting their philosophy of evidence-based, practical interventions. The book provides hope and effective strategies for families, teachers, and therapists.

Evolving Treatment Approaches

Treatment of SM has evolved, recognizing the complexity of factors contributing to the condition. The new edition of their book addresses these changes, particularly focusing on older children and adolescents, a previously underserved group.

Advice for Navigating Selective Mutism

Dr. Kotrba and Katelyn Reed emphasize the importance of accurate diagnosis and seeking experienced providers. Their approach encourages small, manageable steps to build confidence, contrary to common but ineffective strategies.

About Thriving Minds Behavioral Health

More than just a healthcare provider, Thriving Minds embodies the spirit of a community partner, committed to the education of professionals and offering unparalleled therapeutic experiences to families.

Their standout contribution is reflected in Selective Mutism: A Guide for Therapists, Educators, and Parents, Revised and Updated Edition. Authored by Dr. Kotrba and Katelyn Reed, M.S., this comprehensive resource is grounded in extensive clinical experience and research. It offers a robust, behaviorally-based intervention plan for Selective Mutism, enriched with case studies, practical workbook sheets, and insightful handouts.

