Alice Gunderson Unveils The Path To Financial Freedom For Women

(MENAFN- GetNews) “Women, your time has come!” is the powerful message in The Power of Leadership with Alice Gunderson (now available in print and ebook ).

Alice Gunderson dives into the critical importance of women taking control of their financial destinies. She addresses the challenges women face in a rapidly changing world where uncertainty is the new norm. Drawing on her vast experience, Gunderson emphasizes the need for women to secure their financial future so they can face whatever challenges life throws their way with confidence and peace of mind.

Alice Gunderson has coached women for more than 20 years. She decided to become a teacher at a young age. Gunderson attended the University of Saskatchewan and received her Bachelor of Education degree, after which she taught and coached successfully for many years. When she retired as a professionally trained teacher and coach, it was a natural move for her to help others. This time, however, it was coaching women to make money online.

Gunderson highlights the significant societal shifts that are transforming the business landscape. Women are stepping into leadership roles, controlling wealth, and outearning their husbands. They are also starting to become the primary caregivers and drive the world economy.

“To uplift our sisters to be financially free is a great achievement!” says Gunderson.

Gunderson's story is not just about creating cash flow; it's about taking control of one's life, dignity, and inner confidence. She stresses the importance of financial freedom, its role in boosting self-esteem, and the peace of mind it provides in the face of life's uncertainties.

The book also sheds light on the startling statistics that underscore the urgency of women securing their financial well-being. Approximately seven out of ten women will experience poverty at some point in their lives, and the majority of those living in poverty are women who were not poor when their husbands were alive. Furthermore, nearly half of marriages end in divorce, leading to a significant drop in the standard of living for women.

Alice Gunderson's message is clear: women must plan and prepare for their financial future to ensure their long-term security and independence. The book presents a compelling case for women to take control of their financial lives and build a positive cash flow, providing practical advice and inspiration to achieve this goal.

Gunderson also addresses issues like the glass ceiling in the corporate world and the barriers it poses to women's career advancement. She highlights that in the realm of investments and cash flow businesses, gender is irrelevant, offering a level playing field for financial success.

The Power of Leadership with Alice Gunderson is a powerful and transformative anthology that encourages women to embrace their financial power and create a brighter future for themselves. It is a must-read for women from all walks of life who aspire to achieve financial independence and peace of mind.

Marilyn Etter, RN, explains the origins of Gunderson's values and how they impact her relationships:“Alice grew up on a grain farm in southern Saskatchewan, where she developed her strong work ethic and her father's entrepreneurial spirit. As a mother and a teacher, she learned to be patient and focused, which helped advance a successful business life. It's very important to her that her family, friends, and business team succeed. She is a loyal and trustworthy leader who is generous with her time and resources.”

Reverend Pastor Gil Dimas, who has known Alice for 30 years, talks about how Gunderson positively impacted his life:“Alice is articulate and able to motivate individuals and groups to work together towards a common goal. These and other qualities enable Alice to succeed in whatever endeavors she pursues. I am thankful to have her as a friend all these years, and I feel that I am a better leader because of her influence. I am sure I am not the only person to have benefited in this way from knowing Alice.”

Alice has dedicated her book to her husband, Terry, to whom she has been married for more than 50 years.

The Power of Leadership with Alice Gunderson is now available on Lulu (in print and ebook ).

