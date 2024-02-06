Perry Aire Services, Inc Explains The Advantages Of Ductless Air Conditioning Installation For Older Homes

(MENAFN- GetNews) Perry Aire Services, Inc is a top-rated air conditioning company. In a recent update, the company explained the advantages of ductless air conditioning installation for older homes.

The experts said ductless AC Installation Arlington

is much easier in older homes than traditional central air systems. Older homes often lack the necessary ductwork or have outdated ductwork unsuitable for modern cooling systems. With a ductless system, there is no need to make any significant changes to the house's existing structure. The only requirement is a small hole to connect the indoor and outdoor units.



The technicians asserted that ductless systems offer zone cooling, benefiting homeowners with older houses. In older homes, areas may be difficult to cool efficiently due to poor insulation or heat loss. With a ductless

Air Conditioning Installation Arlington , homeowners can control individual temperatures in various house zones. This means that rooms used less often, such as storage spaces, can be kept at a higher temperature to save energy, while the main living areas can be kept cooler.



The team added that ductless

AC Installation in Arlington

is more energy-efficient than central air systems, which can benefit older homes. Older homes are often not as well insulated as newer homes, making maintaining a consistent temperature throughout the house challenging. On the other hand, ductless systems use smaller, individual units that can be easily controlled, ensuring that only the areas in use are cooled.



About Perry Aire Services, Inc

Perry Aire Services, Inc is a premier air conditioning company. Proudly serving residential and commercial clients, the firm specializes in all aspects of air conditioning services. From installation to repair, the team has the knowledge and experience to handle any job with efficiently. They take great pride in keeping up with the latest advancements in air conditioning technology.

