Teracryption Eliminates Unauthorized Access To Sensitive Files In Any Business.

New York City - February 5th, 2024 - Unauthorized access to sensitive business files is a grave security breach that poses significant risks to the company, its employees, and its stakeholders.

Sensitive files may include financial records, customer information, intellectual property, and strategic plans. Unauthorized access can have severe consequences. Firstly, it can lead to data theft, where malicious actors obtain confidential information that could be exploited for financial gain or competitive advantage. This theft can result in reputational damage, legal liabilities, and economic losses.

TeraCryption has released a system upgrade with enhanced cybersecurity features to prevent unauthorized access to sensitive files, which is essential for business. During a recent interview with Jorge Fernandez, the CEO of TeraCryption, he discussed the advanced features of the new upgrade:

Faster Encryption: Encrypt sensitive files with simple drag-and-drop functionality. A file is automatically encrypted in a few seconds without getting involved in gathering encryption keys. Encryption of files ensures that even if unauthorized access occurs, the data remains unreadable to those without permission.

Strong Access Controls: Control who can access sensitive files, including user authentication and role-based access.

Easy use: TeraCryption automatically integrates with well-known Windows Explorer, eliminating passing through a usage learning curve.

Monitoring and Auditing: Tracking and messaging logs can be used to monitor file encryption activities of authorized users. The tracking log can also be used to audit encryption events. You can also detect unauthorized access attempts.

Mr. Fernandez added:“This new upgrade of the TeraCryption system is configured using several integrated components to perform selected functions based on security roles.” It was also mentioned that the TeraCryption license service could include any user seats depending on operation and security goals. Files are never uploaded to a cloud for encryption, an operation performed in seconds by the TeraKey software component running on each user's computer. A considerable benefit of TeraCryption is that users are not required to install encryption key generators and key management software, which makes TeraCryption affordable and easy to use.

The company's administrators and supervisors can easily control which users can decrypt, view, and edit sensitive files. Unauthorized individuals will never be able to open an encrypted file. An encryption tracking log allows for performing audits and following encryption sessions of each file in the business.

