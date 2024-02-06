Miami’S Most Sought-After Listings Feature – Claudio Faria ORNARE Closets

(MENAFN- GetNews) Miami's coveted property, listed by Dora Puig, unveils a luxurious ORNARE-designed dressing room and bar, elevating the residence's opulence. Breathtaking bayfront views complement the bespoke spaces, demonstrating ORNARE's commitment to personalized, high-quality design. Claudio Faria from Miami has done it again!

Renowned real estate expert Dora Puig unveils a prestigious new listing in the heart of Edgewater, showcasing unparalleled luxury and sophistication in the Elysse Miami residential tower. The star feature of this exceptional property is the bespoke ORNARE dressing room and bar, curated to perfection by the acclaimed luxury design brand.

Nestled in this bayfront condominium, the panoramic views extend across downtown Miami, Biscayne Bay, and the vastness of the Atlantic Ocean, creating a picturesque setting that complements the lavish interiors. The elegant ORNARE dressing room, designed with meticulous attention to detail, stands as a testament to the brand's commitment to excellence.

ORNARE

has meticulously crafted a personalized closet space that aligns seamlessly with the overall quality of the residence. The space is intelligently designed with dedicated areas for every clothing category and accessory, ensuring an organized and aesthetically pleasing environment. From custom panels to natural wooden drawers, floating shelves, and leather backings, every element exudes craftsmanship and sophistication.

The calming neutral color palette chosen for the design provides a timeless backdrop, accommodating the varied wardrobes of prospective homeowners. The result is a harmonious fusion of functionality and aesthetics, enhancing the overall value of the property.

Complementing the dressing room is the bespoke ORNARE bar, a masterpiece in itself. Showcasing signature reflective bronze glass cabinets, acrylic drawers, and gold handles, the bar area is designed to cater to the finer nuances of entertaining in style. This additional touch of luxury adds a unique dimension to the property, making it a true standout in Miami's competitive real estate market.

For those interested in exploring more about this exclusive listing, inquiries can be directed to @dorapuig or @luxurylivingrealty on Instagram. Dora Puig, with her expertise in luxury real estate, can provide detailed insights into the property and its unique features.

To discover how ORNARE installations and products can elevate the value of properties, individuals are encouraged to reach out to

Claudio Faria , the CEO of Ornare Miami. Consultations can be scheduled, and the showroom, conveniently located in the heart of the Miami Design District at 4040 NE 2nd Ave #103, is open for those who wish to experience firsthand the exquisite craftsmanship and design innovation that sets ORNARE apart.

About Ornare

Ornare, well-established in the design market with a decades-long tradition of craftsmanship, brings legacy in architecture, design and décor to customized luxury built-in furnishings. Specializing in utility and craft to outfit luxury residences, the brand is based on high standards, state-of-the-art technology and quality. A Brazilian authority in tailor-made installations, Ornare provides solutions for the whole house, focusing on closets, kitchens, bathrooms, home offices and wall panels. Its collections translate the concept of exclusivity, originality and sophistication into colors, shapes and finishes while valuing sustainability, originality and innovation. Expanding its global reach, Claudio Faria brought Ornare to Miami's Design District in 2006, as the first U.S location. Ornare Miami is located at 4040 NE 2nd Ave, #103, Miami, FL 33137.

For media inquiries or to receive a spot on the media list for event attendance, contact:

Rebecca Klafter /...

Marcia Martinez Lass /...



Media Contact

Company Name: Power Collective

Contact Person: Rebecca Klafter

Email: Send Email

Phone: 407.618.6763

Address: 7300 Biscayne Blvd 2nd floor

City: Miami

State: FL 33138

Country: United States

Website:

