Cystatin C Assay Market Worth $540 Million | Marketsandmarkets

"The European cystatin C assay market is segmented into Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe. UK is projected to occupy the highest share during the forecast period."The Cystatin C assay industry is poised for significant growth in the near future, driven by a rising demand for accurate and reliable biomarkers in healthcare.

Cystatin C Assay Market

in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth

$377 million

in 2023 and is poised to reach

$540 million

by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The growth of this market is majorly driven by growing number of old age population and rising number of kidney diseases. However, high development costs of cystatin C assay may challenge the growth of this market.

UK in European cystatin C assay market to witness the highest shares during the forecast period.

The European cystatin C assay market is segmented into

Germany,

France, the UK,

Italy,

Spain, and the Rest of

Europe. UK is projected to occupy the highest share during the forecast period. Market growth is attributed to the rising geriatric population & chronic diseases, increasing number of accredited clinical & hospital laboratories, growing government healthcare expenditure.

Clinical laboratories in End user' cystatin C assay market to witness the second highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Based on the end user, cystatin C assay market is segmented into hospitals, clinical laboratories, and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies & CROs & academic research institutes The clinical laboratories registered the second highest CAGR, due to the growing number of clinical tests performed in laboratories and the increasing number of accredited laboratories, and serving as centralized hubs for diagnostic testing, where a wide array of tests, including cystatin C assays which support market growth.

China

dominates the

Asia Pacific

cystatin C assay market.

The APAC cystatin C assay market is segmented into

Japan,

China,

India, and Rest of Apac. In 2022,

China

accounted for the largest share of the Asian cystatin C assay market. The large share of

China

can be attributed to the government efforts to increase awareness about the early detection of diseases and regular health check-ups; rising healthcare expenditure; the increasing number of hospitals and clinical diagnostic laboratories in

India

and

China; and strengthening research base for diagnostic procedures across

India,

China, and

Japan, rising cases of CKD.

Key Market Players of

Antibody Drug Conjugates Industry:

The significant players in the cystatin C assay are Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Abbott (US), Roche Diagnostics Limited. (Switzerland), and Bio-Techne (US), Randox Laboratories Ltd. (UK), DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH (Germany), and Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH (Austria)

Cystatin C Assay Market

Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rising prevalence of kidney diseasesGrowing geriatric populationRecent advancements inchemiluminescence immunoassay technologiesGrowth in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industriesIncreasing adoption ofPOC testingSupportive government policies

Restraints:

Stringent requirements for approval ofcystatin C assay instruments and consumablesHigh development costs ofcystatin C assays

Opportunities:

Growth opportunities in emerging economiesImportance of companion diagnosticsDevelopment of condition-specific biomarkers and tests

Challenge:

Dearth of skilled professionals

