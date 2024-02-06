Cystatin C Assay Market Worth $540 Million | Marketsandmarkets

(MENAFN- GetNews)
"The European cystatin C assay market is segmented into Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe. UK is projected to occupy the highest share during the forecast period."The Cystatin C assay industry is poised for significant growth in the near future, driven by a rising demand for accurate and reliable biomarkers in healthcare.
Cystatin C Assay Market
in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth
$377 million
in 2023 and is poised to reach
$540 million
by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The growth of this market is majorly driven by growing number of old age population and rising number of kidney diseases. However, high development costs of cystatin C assay may challenge the growth of this market.
UK in European cystatin C assay market to witness the highest shares during the forecast period.
The European cystatin C assay market is segmented into
Germany,
France, the UK,
Italy,
Spain, and the Rest of
Europe. UK is projected to occupy the highest share during the forecast period. Market growth is attributed to the rising geriatric population & chronic diseases, increasing number of accredited clinical & hospital laboratories, growing government healthcare expenditure.
Clinical laboratories in End user' cystatin C assay market to witness the second highest growth rate during the forecast period.
Based on the end user, cystatin C assay market is segmented into hospitals, clinical laboratories, and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies & CROs & academic research institutes The clinical laboratories registered the second highest CAGR, due to the growing number of clinical tests performed in laboratories and the increasing number of accredited laboratories, and serving as centralized hubs for diagnostic testing, where a wide array of tests, including cystatin C assays which support market growth.
China
dominates the
Asia Pacific
cystatin C assay market.
The APAC cystatin C assay market is segmented into
Japan,
China,
India, and Rest of Apac. In 2022,
China
accounted for the largest share of the Asian cystatin C assay market. The large share of
China
can be attributed to the government efforts to increase awareness about the early detection of diseases and regular health check-ups; rising healthcare expenditure; the increasing number of hospitals and clinical diagnostic laboratories in
India
and
China; and strengthening research base for diagnostic procedures across
India,
China, and
Japan, rising cases of CKD.
Key Market Players of
Cystatin C Assay Industry:
The significant players in the cystatin C assay are Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Abbott (US), Roche Diagnostics Limited. (Switzerland), and Bio-Techne (US), Randox Laboratories Ltd. (UK), DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH (Germany), and Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH (Austria)
Cystatin C Assay Market
Dynamics:
Drivers:
Rising prevalence of kidney diseases
Growing geriatric population
Recent advancements in
chemiluminescence immunoassay technologies
Growth in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries
Increasing adoption of
POC testing
Supportive government policies
Restraints:
Stringent requirements for approval of
cystatin C assay instruments and consumables
High development costs of
cystatin C assays
Opportunities:
Growth opportunities in emerging economies
Importance of companion diagnostics
Development of condition-specific biomarkers and tests
Challenge:
Dearth of skilled professionals
