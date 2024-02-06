Single Use Assemblies Market- Global Forecast To 2028

(MENAFN- GetNews)





"North America regional market held a substantial share of the single-use assemblies market owing to the strong presence of the pharmaceutical industry, increased research and development (R&D) spending, the expansion of biosimilars markets, the rising number of drug development projects, and stringent regulations for the pharmaceutical industry."Browse 235 market data Tables and 44 Figures spread through 272 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Single Use Assemblies Market by Product (Bag, Filtration, Bottle, Mixing Assemblies), Solution (Standard, Customized), Application (Filtration, Cell Culture, Storage, Sampling, Fill-finish), End User (Biopharma, CROS & CMOS) - Global Forecasts to 2028

Single Use Assemblies Market

in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth

$2.5 billion

in 2023 and is poised to reach

$5.2 billion

by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The global single-use assemblies market is growing owing to factors such as rising adoption of single-use assemblies among startups and SMEs, development and launch of technologically advanced single-use products that offer streamlined workflows, portability, and rapid implementation, and increasing demand for single-use assemblies for R&D and biologics manufacturing. The market growth could be hampered by regulatory concerns and significant concerns regarding extractables and leachables arising from the components of single-use assemblies in bioproduction.

The bag assemblies segment accounted for the largest share by product in the single-use assemblies market in 2022.

By product, the single-use assemblies market has been further categorized as bag assemblies, filtration assemblies, bottle assemblies, mixing system assemblies, and other products. The bag assemblies segment held the largest share of the global single-use assemblies market in 2022. The increasing use of bioprocessing applications is driving the growth of the single-use bag assemblies segment. These bags enable critical liquid handling in biomanufacturing processes and eliminate the time & cost of additional cleaning-in-place and sterilization-in-place (CIP/SIP) system setup, maintenance, and validation.

The standard solutions segment accounted for the largest share of the solution segment in the single-use assemblies market in 2022.

Based on solutions, the global single-use assemblies market has been segmented into standard solutions and customized solutions. The standard solutions segment held the largest market share in 2022. The pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries have adopted standard solutions extensively, driven by the benefits they offer. These advantages encompass enhanced manufacturing process efficiency, lowered capital costs, increased flexibility through the utilization of pre-qualified assembly components, reduced implementation time, and greater adaptability in production planning.

The filtration & purification segment accounted for the largest share of the application segment in the single-use assemblies s market in 2022.

The single-use assemblies market is segmented into filtration & purification, aseptic transfer, cell culture & mixing, formulation & fill-finish, storage, and sampling based on application. Filtration & purification is the largest application segment of the single-use assemblies market. Factors such as cost efficiency, flexibility and scalability, reduced risk of cross-contamination, and technological advancements in single use assemblies used for filtration & purification are expected to drive the filtration & purification segment during the forecast period.

The North American region catered for the largest share of the single-use assemblies market in 2022.

The single-use assemblies market is segmented into

North America,

Europe, the

Asia Pacific

(APAC),

Latin America

(LATAM), and the

Middle East

and

Africa

(MEA).

North America

regional market held a substantial share of the single-use assemblies market owing to the strong presence of the pharmaceutical industry, increased research and development (R&D) spending, the expansion of biosimilars markets, the rising number of drug development projects, and stringent regulations for the pharmaceutical industry.

Key Market Players of

Antibody Drug Conjugates Industry:

Key players in the single-use assemblies market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Danaher (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), PARKER HANNIFIN CORP (US), Saint-Gobain (France), Repligen Corporation (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Entegris (US), Meissner Filtration Products, Inc. (US),

NewAge Industries (US), Antylia Scientific (US), Lonza (Switzerland), Romynox (Netherlands), SaniSure (US), Keofitt A/S (Denmark), Intellitech, Inc. (US), Dover Corporation (US), Foxx Life Sciences (US), TSE Industries, Inc. (US), Fujimori Kogyo Co., Ltd. (Japan),

Michelin (France), Cellexus (Scotland), and Fluid Flow Products, Inc. (US).

Recent Developments:



In

February 2022, Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France) acquired the chromatography division of Novasep (France). The portfolio acquired comprises chromatography systems primarily suited for smaller biomolecules. In

August 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific opened a new single-use technology site in

Tennessee, which has 400,000 square feet of floor space. It became the company's largest SUT site in its growing network.

