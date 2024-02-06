(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Author Melissa Martineau Alexander to Hold Book Signing Event for Millie Lands a Movie Deal at Texian Books"Meet the author of Millie Lands a Movie Deal and get your copy signed!

Melissa Martineau Alexander is pleased to announce a special book signing event for the latest work Millie Lands a Movie Deal at Texian Books on Saturday February 10, 2024. The book promises to captivate readers with its tale of intrigue, romance, and the challenges of navigating fame.

The event will take place at two locations:



Victoria location signing is at 11 a.m - 1 p.m, located at 201 South Main Street, Victoria, TX Beeville location signing is at 2 p.m - 4 p.m., located at 108 E. Hefferman St, Beeville, TX



Millie Lands a Movie Deal is a fast-paced novel that intertwines the lives of Millie Chandler, a widowed single mom and secret best-selling author, and Declan Garity, a fallen Hollywood star seeking redemption. Living under the pen name Ingrid Bleu in southeast Texas, Millie's latest novel gains unexpected fame when actress Lindsey Faulkner endorses it. The Hollywood frenzy to acquire movie rights ensues, drawing in Declan, once an acclaimed actor now battling personal demons, who sees this as his comeback chance. As Millie grapples with the potential cost of fame and the involvement of Declan, her tranquil life teeters on the edge of dramatic change.

About the Author:

Melissa Martineau Alexander, a Rhode Island native now residing in Texas, is the creative force behind this gripping novel. With a passion for writing, Melissa has authored several books, including "Anatomy of an Affair: Part I," "The Healing of Lily Wentworth," and "Love, Destruction & Pinot Noir" under the pen name Indigo Bryerly. Melissa's diverse talents also extend to designing journals and accounting ledgers available on Amazon. As the host of The Assumption Function Channel on YouTube, Melissa inspires others to create the life they desire.

Join us on Saturday February 10, 2024, for an unforgettable book signing event and get your copy of Millie Lands a Movie Deal signed by the author herself. Don't miss the opportunity to meet Melissa Martineau Alexander and experience the world of love, fame, and the price of success.

