Ukraine - 5 February, 2024 - As the war situation in Ukraine continues, FESKOV Human Reproduction Group, an internationally recognized surrogacy agency, remains committed to providing safe and ethical surrogacy services to intended parents from all over the world. The agency's team of experts and medical professionals strive to ensure a smooth and stress-free surrogacy journey for intended parents, despite the challenging circumstances in the country.

FESKOV is dedicated to helping couples and individuals achieve their dreams of parenthood through surrogacy, while also supporting the local community through job creation and economic development. With their extensive experience and state-of-the-art facilities, FESKOV Human Reproduction Group is the trusted choice for surrogacy services in Ukraine, even during times of conflict and uncertainty.

FESKOV is a leading surrogacy agency in Ukraine, is proud to announce its commitment to providing exceptional services to intended parents during the challenging times of war in the country. Despite the ongoing conflict, it remains dedicated to upholding its high standards of professionalism, ethics, and care for all clients.



The agency acknowledges that the war situation in Ukraine has raised concerns among intended parents, but it wants to assure them that FESKOV Group is fully equipped to handle surrogacy journeys safely and securely. The agency has implemented stringent safety protocols to ensure the well-being of its staff, surrogates, and intended parents.

FESKOV Human Reproduction Group understands the importance of trust and transparency when it comes to surrogacy, especially during times of uncertainty. The

agency will continue to provide regular updates to intended parents, addressing any concerns and offering support throughout the entire process.



Despite the challenging circumstances, they remain committed to helping individuals and couples achieve their dreams of starting or expanding their families through surrogacy. The agency's team of experienced professionals is dedicated to providing personalized and compassionate care, ensuring a smooth and successful surrogacy journey for every intended parent.

They believe that every individual deserves the opportunity to experience the joy of parenthood, regardless of external circumstances. By choosing FESKOV Human Reproduction Group as their surrogacy agency, intended parents can have expected baby.

