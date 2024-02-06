Israeli Occupation Kills 107, Injures 143 In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Feb 6 (KUNA) -- At least 107 Palestinians were killed and 143 injured in new Israeli occupation attacks on the 123rd day of the aggression on Gaza, health authorities announced Tuesday.

The death toll since the aggression started on October 7 has thus reached 27,585, and the injured 66,978, they said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Ministry of Education said in a press release that 4,985 students have been killed and 8,514 injured in the Israeli occupation aggression on the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

In addition, 620,000 students have been unable to go to school since October 7, and that 286 public schools and 65 United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) schools have been bombed, it added. (end)

