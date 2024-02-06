Arab League Cmte Meets On Customs Coop. Agreement

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 6 (KUNA) -- The second meeting of the Arab Customs Cooperation Committee took place at the Arab League on Tuesday, presided by Saudi Arabia, to continue discussing the executive mechanism of the agreement.

Director of the League's Economic Integration Department Dr. Bahjat Abu-Alnasser said in his opening speech at the meeting that the agreement has been in effect since August 3rd 2022 with eight Arab states joining it.

Abu-Alnasser stressed the importance of Arab member states' cooperation in executing this agreement, saying that the General Secretariat of the Arab League presented a draft mechanism to execute the agreement, and presented it to the member states in the committee's first meeting last October.

He added that the Economic and Social Council issued a decision to form a technical committee of the member states to follow up on the implementation of the agreement.

The Arab Customs Cooperation Agreement, which was adopted in 1950, aims to facilitate trade and economic integration among Arab League member states.

The agreement seeks to harmonize customs procedures, enhance cross-border trade facilitation, and promote mutual cooperation in combating customs offenses and illicit activities. (end)

