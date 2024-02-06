(MENAFN- GetNews)





“This is My Moment: A Compilation of Life” by Patrick Mitchell has been released worldwide. This 80-page self-help book tackles an array of life's challenges with inspiring, practical advice that inspires taking action and building a hopeful future. Covering subjects like financial difficulty, co-parenting, relationships, loss, feeling intimidated, and beyond, the author uses people's life experiences to frame motivational lessons that encourage readers to discover their potential, see their own greatness, and take steps toward solutions with bravery and resolve.



With two decades of experience in the Air Force, the author understands the importance of discipline and courage, and brings these essential values to the guidance offered in the book. His carefully chosen words are designed to empower individuals from all walks of life, not only to recognize their inherent self-worth, but to make lasting positive changes as well.



The stories in the book are diverse, covering a wide range of topics that ring true across lifestyles, socioeconomic brackets, and ages. Throughout the collection, themes of determination and intentionality tie each piece together, all holding valuable insight and new perspectives that can help readers shift toward accountability, action, and growth.



Patrick Mitchell acknowledges that each person is different and faces their own unique challenges. After meeting people from all walks of life, he found that the common denominator is ultimately a desire to survive and thrive within the circumstances around them. By showing a path to resiliency (in its myriad forms), Mitchell provides a sense of forward momentum through grit and tenacity, yet remains flexible enough for readers to find their own path through his guidance.



Both practical and personal, these stories strike a balance between difficult firsthand experiences and the tools people used to navigate them. This compilation reminds readers that they aren't alone in the challenges they face, and arms them with the information they need to thrive – and grow stronger in the process.



This is My Moment (ISBN: 9781961532137) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Barnes and Noble and Amazon. The paperback retails for $8.99. Review copies and interviews are available upon request.

From the back cover:

This is My Moment chronicles the remarkable and inspiring movement that has captivated the hearts and minds of individuals seeking to achieve greatness. With its unwavering determination and commitment, this movement serves as a guiding light, illuminating the path toward success with each step taken. Through its robust and motivating principles, This is My Moment offers invaluable guidance and support, empowering individuals to overcome obstacles and reach their full potential. Embark on a transformative journey as you delve into the pages of this extraordinary trip into regular people being exceptional, and discover the profound impact that This is My Moment has had on countless lives. In this captivating compilation of stories, the reader is invited on a transformative journey toward liberation from the shackles of fear and self-doubt. With profound insight and unwavering conviction, Patrick imparts invaluable wisdom, empowering individuals to embrace their true potential and conquer the daunting realm of failure.

Don't wait for tomorrow, the time is now. Your moment is here.



About the author:

Patrick Mitchell is a remarkable individual dedicated to serving his God, country, and community. As a 20-year veteran of the Air Force, he has shown immense commitment, discipline, and courage throughout his career. Alongside his military achievements, Patrick is a loving husband and a proud father of three children. His dedication to his family reflects his values of loyalty and compassion. Furthermore, Patrick has excelled in sports, being honored as the Texas coach of the year and leading his basketball team to win the Texas state championship. His success on the court is a testament to his exceptional leadership and ability to inspire others. Moreover, Patrick's passion for making a positive impact on the lives of others led him to found This is My Moment , a movement aimed at empowering individuals to embrace their greatness, recognize their self-worth, and build a positive future. Through his various endeavors, Patrick Mitchell continues to inspire and uplift those around him, leaving a lasting impression on all who know him.



