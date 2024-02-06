(MENAFN- GetNews) Cordyceps Militaris Extract Protein Peptide Powder
Introduction
Cordyceps militaris is a dual-purpose fungus for food and medicine, with a protein content of up to 40.7%. It contains not only a complete variety and sufficient quantity of essential amino acids for the human body, but also an appropriate proportion. The artificially cultivated Cordyceps militaris also contains abundant vitamins and minerals, which have good edible value. Cordyceps militaris can be used as medicine. It benefits the lungs and kidneys, stops bleeding and reduces phlegm. It is generally used for diseases such as tuberculosis, weakness in the elderly, and anemia. Cordyceps militaris contains abundant cordycepin, cordycepin, ergosterol, and other substances, which have the effects of expanding the trachea, sedating, resisting various bacteria, and lowering blood pressure.
Our company uses Cordyceps militaris as raw material, which is refined through complex enzymolysis, purification and spray drying. The product retains the efficacy of milk whey protein, with small molecules and easy absorption.
Description
What is peptide?
A peptide is a compound in which two or more amino acids are connected by a peptide chain through condensation. Generally, no more than 50 amino acids are connected. A peptide is a chain-like polymer of amino acids.
Amino acids are the smallest molecules and proteins are the largest
molecules . Multiple peptide chains undergo multi-level folding to form a protein molecule.
Peptides are bioactive substances involved in various cellular functions in organisms.
Peptides have unique physiological activities and medical health care effects that original proteins and monomeric amino acids do not have, and have triple functions of nutrition, health care, and treatment.
Small molecule peptides are absorbed by the body in their complete form.
After being absorbed through the duodenum, the peptides directly enter the blood circulation.
Function
1. lower blood sugar
2. invigorate the kidney, strengthen yang
3. Enhance immunity, Anti-fatigue
Application
Health food; sports nutrition food; Functional Food
Applicable groups
Kidney-tonifying people, sub-healthy people, sports people, people who stay up late and are tired
Recommended dose
Over 18 years old: 3-8grams/day
Adult males: 5-10g/day
Sports people: 5g/day
Specification Sheet
Specification of Cordyceps militaris
peptide powder
(Liaoning Taiai Peptide Bioengineering Technology Co., Ltd
)
Product Name: Cordyceps militaris
peptide powder
Validity: 2Years
Storage: Keep in a Cool and Dry Place, avoid direct sunlight
Source:Cordyceps militaris
Origin of Cordyceps militaris: China
Mfg Date:2023.12.29
Bach No.:20231229-1
Molecular Weight
distribution:
