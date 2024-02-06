               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
S350GD 275 Zinc Aluminum Magnesium Steel Tube A-Z-M Steel Pipe


2/6/2024 7:10:40 AM

(MENAFN- GetNews) Zinc aluminum magnesium is a new type of alloy metal. Zinc aluminum magnesium steel pipes have the following advantages:

1. Better corrosion resistance.

2. Good welding performance.

3. It has lower friction coefficient and stable friction

