S350GD 275 Zinc Aluminum Magnesium Steel Tube A-Z-M Steel Pipe

(MENAFN- GetNews) Zinc aluminum magnesium is a new type of alloy metal. Zinc aluminum magnesium steel pipes have the following advantages:
1. Better corrosion resistance.
2. Good welding performance.
3. It has lower friction coefficient and stable friction
-p src="https://www.abnewswire.com/uploads/3e424e7df1018a052351dc79fd435ad4.png" alt="" />
Media Contact
Company Name: Tianjn Yuantai Derun Pipe Manufacturing Group Co,.Ltd
Email: Send Email
Country: China
Website:
MENAFN06022024003238003268ID1107815586
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.