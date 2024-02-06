What Are The Functions Of X-Ray Machine Collimator?

(MENAFN- GetNews) In the field of modern medicine, X-ray machine collimator is a very important equipment and is widely used in clinical diagnosis, radiotherapy and other aspects. Here's what it does:

1. Improve imaging quality: X-ray machine collimator can improve imaging quality by focusing and filtering light. It can reduce the generation of scattered radiation and effectively suppress image blur, allowing doctors to observe the patient's body structure and lesions more clearly. This is very important for accurate diagnosis of disease.

2. Change the radiation dose: The X-ray machine collimator can also change the radiation dose by adjusting the density and intensity of the light. In radiotherapy, doctors can reasonably adjust the beam device according to the patient's specific situation and lesion location to reduce damage to normal tissue while providing sufficient radiation dose to kill cancer cells.

3. Selective irradiation: The collimator light can help doctors selectively irradiate specific areas. This is very helpful in diagnosing and treating closely related diseases. Clinically, doctors often need to focus on irradiating diseased areas, and collimator can help them achieve this goal and protect surrounding normal tissues from the effects of radiation.

4. Improve work efficiency: The application of X-ray machine collimator can greatly improve doctors' work efficiency. Traditional X-ray collimator require manual adjustment, while modern digital collimator can be adjusted automatically through computer programs. This not only reduces the workload of doctors, but also improves the accuracy and efficiency of their work.

X-ray collimator are widely used in the medical field. It plays an important role not only in radiology, but also in surgery, dentistry and other fields. Its emergence not only improves doctors' work efficiency, but also greatly improves the accuracy and safety of diagnosis and treatment. It is believed that with the continuous development of science and technology, X-ray collimator will play a more important role in the medical field.







