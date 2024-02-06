15-24 Of The 33 Questions To Ask Before Buying Artificial Lawn

(MENAFN- GetNews) 15. How Much Maintenance Does Fake Grass Require ? Not much.

Maintaining fake grass is a cakewalk compared to natural grass maintenance, which requires a significant amount of time, effort, and money.

Fake grass is not maintenance-free, however.

To keep your lawn looking its best, plan on removing solid debris (leaves, branches, solid pet waste) once a week or so.

Spraying it off with a hose twice a month will rinse off any pet urine and dust that might accumulate on the fibers.

To prevent matting and lengthen the life of your artificial grass, have it brushed with a power broom once a year.

Depending on the foot traffic to your yard, you may also need to replenish the infill about once a year.

Keeping your fake grass well supplied with infill helps the fibers stand up straighter and protects the grass's backing from sun damage.







16. Is Artificial Turf Easy to Clean ? A rinse with the hose is great for routine, weekly cleaning of your synthetic turf, but occasionally your yard may need a more thorough, heavy-duty clean.

You can purchase an antimicrobial, deodorizing cleaner designed for artificial grass (such as Simple Green or Turf Renu), or opt for more natural cleansers such as baking soda and vinegar.

Do NOT attempt to vacuum your artificial grass if it has infill; this will ruin your vacuum very quickly.







17. Will Artificial Grass Stain or Fade? Cheap, low-quality artificial grass products will stain easily and will fade quickly in the sun.

High-quality turf products include UV inhibitors that are added to the fibers to prevent fading, keeping your grass green for years to come.

While a very small amount of fading can still occur over a long period of time, reputable companies will offer a warranty that covers potential fading.







18. How Hot Does Artificial Grass Get in the Summer ? The summer sun make pretty much everything hot, and synthetic grass is no exception.

That said, we provide a simple and affordable solution that will keep your fake grass 30° – 50°F cooler through the process of evaporative cooling.

This is especially advantageous for homeowners with children or pets that like to play outdoors in bare feet.







19. What is Infill? Infill is small particles that are poured over and tamped down into the artificial grass.

It sits between the blades, keeping them upright and supported when they're walked on giving your artificial grass a springy, soft feel.

The weight of the infill acts as a ballast and prevents the turf from shifting around or buckling.

Additionally, infill shields the turf's backing from the sun's damaging UV rays.

There is a wide variety of infill options available that are made from different materials: silica sand, crumb rubber, zeolite (a moisture-absorbing volcanic material), walnut hulls, acrylic-coated sand, and more.

Each has pros and cons and is suited for different situations.

Zeolite, for instance, is best for pet turf as it traps odor-causing ammonia in pet urine.







20. Will it Reduce Pests Like Bugs & Rodents? When you replace real grass with fake grass, you remove the food sources and hiding places of bugs and rodents.

The quick drainage of artificial grass takes care of muddy puddles, eliminating any spots where mosquitoes can breed.

While fake grass won't eliminate all bugs completely, homeowners with a synthetic lawn will have fewer troubles with insects, ticks, and other unwanted pests.







21. Will Weeds Grow Through My Artificial Lawn? It is possible for weeds to make their way through the drainage holes of turf products with a hole-punched backing, but it's not very common.

Hole-punched turf is usually installed with a weed barrier to help prevent this, but some weeds are exceptionally stubborn and will find a way.

As with a natural lawn, if you spot a tenacious weed or two poking through, simply pull them out and throw them away.







22. How Long Does it Take to Install Artificial Grass? The length of the artificial turf installation process will vary depending upon several factors: the area of the installation, the prep work needed to flatten the lawn, the site's location, accessibility, etc.

On average, most residential projects can be completed in 1-3 days.







23. Are all Turf Installations Pretty Much the Same? Turf installations are far from a one-size-fits-all commodity.

The quality of the installation is very important for aesthetics and longevity.

Small nuances such as how the sub-base is compacted, how the edges are addressed, how the turf is secured, and most importantly how the seams are put together will impact the beauty and durability of the synthetic lawn for years to come.

Inexperienced crews will leave noticeable seams, which are not aesthetically pleasing and will continue to open up over time.

DIYers without the proper training are prone to making mistakes, such as leaving small rocks under the turf or wrinkles that may hide for a while but will show up eventually.

If you choose to install artificial grass in your yard, we recommend hiring a professional crew with the proper experience to get the job done right.







24. Can I DIY Install Artificial Grass? Yes, you can DIY install artificial grass, but we do not recommend it.

Installing artificial grass requires a lot of prep work and specialized tools as well as several people to handle the heavy rolls of turf.

Fake grass is expensive, and a miscut or poor installation can cost you more than hiring an experienced crew would.

With a professional & trustworthy turf installer, you can rest assured that your faux grass was installed right and will last for years to come.















