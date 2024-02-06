25-33 Of The 33 Questions To Ask Before Buying Artificial Lawn

(MENAFN- GetNews) 25. How Long Does Artificial Grass Last ?

The life expectancy of modern artificial grass is about 15 to 25 years.

How long your artificial grass lasts will depend largely on the quality of turf product you choose, how well it's installed, and how well it's cared for.

To maximize the lifespan of your grass, take care to hose it down to remove dust or pet urine, power brush it periodically, and keep the grass supplied with infill.







26. What Type of Warranty Does Artificial Grass Come With?

There's a lot of variability in the warranties offered by turf manufacturers, and the length of the warranty is usually indicative of the quality of the product.

Here DYG, our turf products come with a 1-year installation warranty and a manufacturers' warranty that ranges from 8 – 20 years.







27. Where is Your Turf Made?

At DYG, we only use turf products that are manufactured in the China.

This ensures the highest quality materials and standards of testing for toxins like PFAs, so your turf is safe for your family.







28. How Long Have You Been in Business?

DYG has been in business since 2017.







29. How Many Installations Have You Completed ?

DYG has been one of the leading artificial turf installers in China for several years.

In that time, we've completed hundreds of artificial grass installations for any application you can think of.

From artificial grass lawns & landscapes, backyard putting greens, bocce ball courts, commercial spaces, offices, and sports fields-we've seen it all!







30. Do you Have Your Own Team of Installers ?

We know how crucial the installation process is to a beautiful, long-lasting lawn, so have our own highly experienced, professional, and trustworthy teams of installers.

Our installation technicians have been trained in our proprietary turf installation techniques that we've been working with for years.

They're masters of the craft and will ensure your new artificial lawn looks nothing short of amazing.







31. Will Installing Artificial Grass Increase my Property Value ?

A common artificial grass misconception is that it will decrease your home's value.

That couldn't be further from the truth.

One of the biggest advantages of artificial grass is that swapping out your natural grass for fake grass will boost your home's value, both actual and perceived.

Since it looks green and gorgeous whatever the weather, artificial grass will give you unmatched curb appeal.

On average, homes with great curb appeal sell for 7% more than those without.

Whether you're selling your house soon or just hedging your bets, a synthetic lawn will make your home more valuable.







32. Can I use a Grill on Artificial Grass?

While synthetic grass won't burst into flames from a hot ember landing on it, it will still melt under too much heat.

Burning embers or hot surfaces can leave marks on your lawn, which may require repair.

Because of this potential damage, you should not set portable or tabletop barbecue grills directly on your lawn.

If you're a dedicated outdoor chef who wants to have your grill and your fake grass too, opt for a gas-powered grill.

Gas grills allow you to avoid lit charcoal or burning wood from falling onto your grass.

A safer option would be to use your grill on a paving stone or concrete patio or create a dedicated gravel area for grilling.









33. Can I Park Cars on my Artificial Lawn?

Regularly parking cars on a synthetic lawn can cause damage over time, artificial grass products are not designed for the weight or friction of cars.

Automobiles, boats, and other heavy equipment can cause damage to the grass fibers or issues from gas or oil leaks.

Media Contact

Company Name: Weihai Deyuan Network Industry Co., Ltd.

Email: Send Email

Phone: 0086-18063110576

Address: No.169-1 Torch Road, Torch High-tech Industrial Development Zone

City: Weihai City

State: Shandong Province, 264200

Country: China

Website:

