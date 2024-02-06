(MENAFN- GetNews) Ningbo Zhongce E.T Electronics Co.,Ltd. (referred to as ZCET) has achieved remarkable results through its unremitting efforts in technology research and development and innovation. According to the latest data, in 2023, ZCET achieved a simulated sales revenue of 260 million yuan, including 28.75 million US dollars.

As a company specializing in the design and production of control power transformers , reactors, power devices, and inductors, ZCET has always been committed to product innovation and technological research and development. With its outstanding technical strength and innovation capabilities, ZCET has gained wide recognition and praise in both domestic and international markets.

ZCET's control panel transformers are widely used in modern life, industrial automation, energy, transportation, and other fields, renowned for their excellent performance and quality. We has a highly qualified research and development team that emphasizes independent research and development and innovation. They constantly explore new technological areas, enabling We to achieve significant breakthroughs in product quality and technological innovation.

In addition to focusing on technological innovation, ZCET also emphasizes corporate management and talent development. We actively recruits outstanding talents from domestic and foreign sources, providing employees with excellent training and development opportunities. Furthermore, ZCET has established a comprehensive incentive mechanism to stimulate employees' creativity and potential.

Moreover, ZCET has achieved significant results in technological innovation. We possesses a number of core intellectual property rights and technical patents, and has established long-term cooperation relationships with domestic and foreign universities and research institutions, jointly conducting cutting-edge technological research. These collaborations not only enhance We's research and innovation capabilities but also promote technological progress in the entire industry.

In the future, ZCET will continue to devote itself to technological research and development and innovation, constantly enhancing the competitiveness and market share of its products. We will adhere to the principle of“quality first, customer-oriented” and provide customers with higher quality products and excellent services. Additionally, ZCET will continue to strengthen its cooperation with major research institutions, delve into new technological fields, and drive rapid development in the industry.

It is believed that with ZCET's continuous efforts, they will become a more influential and competitive enterprise, making greater contributions to the development of China's industrial control transformer industry.

