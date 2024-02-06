Having Trouble With The Solenoid Valve? This Common Fault & Solution Can Help Users Well

| Faults
| Reasons
| Manifestation
| Solution
| Cannot open
| 1. The inlet valve is unopen
| The solenoid coil is working but has no water flow
| Open the inlet valve
| 2. The controller has a command fault
| The solenoid coil is unworking, the multiline system can open the valve by using the test contact
| Check the controller's procedural setting
| 3. The control circuit is breakdown
| The controller screen shows a warning message;
The solenoid coil is unworking;
The valve works normally when you loosen the solenoid assembly manually
| Use the multimeter to check if the control line is a short circuit or open circuit and repair
| 4. The flow handle is unopen
| The controller screen shows valve is open;
The solenoid coil is working;
Cannot open the valve even when you loosen the solenoid assembly manually
| Twist the flow handle to a suitable position
| 5. The solenoid coil is breakdown
| The controller screen shows a warning message;
The solenoid coil is unworking;
The valve works normally when you loosen the solenoid assembly manually;
The control line is tested normally
| Replace the new solenoid coil
| 6. The pipe is plugged
| The controller screen shows valve is open;
The solenoid coil is working;
Cannot open the valve even when adjusting the flow handle or loosening the solenoid assembly manually
| Clean the impurities in the pipe
| 7. Wrong installing direction
| The solenoid valve is closed when the controller turns on, and the solenoid valve is open or occasionally open when the controller turns off
| Reinstallation
| Cannot close
| 1. The solenoid coil is loosened
| The solenoid coil is working;
The solenoid coil connector has overflowed
| Tighten up the solenoid coil and replace the plug seal
| 2. The pipe is plugged or broken
| The controller cannot close;
But can close by using a flow handle
| Clean the impurities in the pipe
| 3.
The flow handle is twisted to the maximum
| The controller can close by reducing the flow handle appropriately
| Twist the flow handle to the appropriate position
| 4. The diaphragm is broken
| The valve cannot close even when twisting the flow handle to the minimum
| Replace the diaphragm
| 5. Impurities are under the diaphragm
| The valve cannot close even when twisting the flow handle to the minimum
| Open the valve and clean the impurities
| 6. Wrong installing direction
| The solenoid valve is closed when the controller turns on, and the solenoid valve is open or occasionally open when the controller turns off
| Reinstallation