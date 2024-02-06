               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Having Trouble With The Solenoid Valve? This Common Fault & Solution Can Help Users Well


2/6/2024 7:10:09 AM

Faults Reasons Manifestation Solution
Cannot open
 1. The inlet valve is unopen The solenoid coil is working but has no water flow Open the inlet valve
2. The controller has a command fault The solenoid coil is unworking, the multiline system can open the valve by using the test contact Check the controller's procedural setting
3. The control circuit is breakdown The controller screen shows a warning message;
The solenoid coil is unworking;
The valve works normally when you loosen the solenoid assembly manually 		Use the multimeter to check if the control line is a short circuit or open circuit and repair
4. The flow handle is unopen The controller screen shows valve is open;
The solenoid coil is working;
Cannot open the valve even when you loosen the solenoid assembly manually 		Twist the flow handle to a suitable position
5. The solenoid coil is breakdown The controller screen shows a warning message;
The solenoid coil is unworking;
The valve works normally when you loosen the solenoid assembly manually;
The control line is tested normally 		Replace the new solenoid coil
6. The pipe is plugged The controller screen shows valve is open;
The solenoid coil is working;
Cannot open the valve even when adjusting the flow handle or loosening the solenoid assembly manually 		Clean the impurities in the pipe
7. Wrong installing direction The solenoid valve is closed when the controller turns on, and the solenoid valve is open or occasionally open when the controller turns off Reinstallation
Cannot close
 1. The solenoid coil is loosened The solenoid coil is working;
The solenoid coil connector has overflowed 		Tighten up the solenoid coil and replace the plug seal
2. The pipe is plugged or broken The controller cannot close;
But can close by using a flow handle 		Clean the impurities in the pipe
3.
The flow handle is twisted to the maximum 		The controller can close by reducing the flow handle appropriately Twist the flow handle to the appropriate position
4. The diaphragm is broken The valve cannot close even when twisting the flow handle to the minimum Replace the diaphragm
5. Impurities are under the diaphragm The valve cannot close even when twisting the flow handle to the minimum Open the valve and clean the impurities
6. Wrong installing direction The solenoid valve is closed when the controller turns on, and the solenoid valve is open or occasionally open when the controller turns off Reinstallation

Media Contact
Company Name: Yuyao Sun-rainman Irrigation Equipment Factory
Email: Send Email
Country: China
Website:

